The Masked Singer on FOX: Series finale moved forward as new release date is revealed

THE MASKED SINGER season 3 is drawing to an exciting close. With all to play for in the finale, Fox has recently revealed a new release date for the epic conclusion.

Amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, many television series are experiencing major delays to their broadcast schedules. Thankfully, Fox have confirmed The Masked Singer won’t suffer a similar fate by revealing the new release date for the season finale.

The unpredictable, Korean-inspired talent show pits costumed celebrities together in a cryptic and crazy talent show. Before season three began, Fox promised the biggest celebs on the show so far, and each episode has certainly delivered. Fans have also been trawling through the mysterious clue packages, with some contestants’ identities getting deciphered before they’re unmasked before the live audience. Viewers were able to clock the identity of NFL legend Rob Gronkowski well before the White Tiger was unmasked at the beginning of April.

The last celeb to be revealed was Jordyn Woods, with some fans also figuring out the reality star was the Kangaroo before their final performance. Unfortunately, many viewers were left disappointed by the series’ most recent episode, which aired on April 15. Rather than treating devoted fans to new performances and a thrilling unmasking, Masked Singer audiences were subjected to a Sing-Along Special composed of previous performances throughout season three. Thankfully, after last week’s unimpressive turn out from The Masked Singer season three, Fox has stifled fans’ complaints by bringing the finale forward a week to May 20.

The final episode was previously set to broadcast on May 27th, meaning fans would have had to wait for another week and potentially sit through another underwhelming clip show episode. Some fans have speculated the disappointing response to last week's Sing-Along prompted Fox to bring the finale forward. When the news was posted to Reddit, one fan speculated this was most likely the case. They commented: "Well good. It made no sense being on May 27th, otherwise May 20th was probably going to be another filler episode.

"They probably saw how many had such a dislike for the sing-along that they moved it back."

“They probably saw how many had such a dislike for the sing-along that they moved it back.” The last six contestants will do battle on stage on April 29 during The Battle of The Sixes: The Final 6. Following this suspenseful face-off, the remaining singers will begin the fight for victory in A Quarter Mask Crisis: The Quarter Finals, airing on May 6. After the two-part Mother of All Final Face-Offs just six costumed celebrities remain, consisting of the Rhino, Night Angel, Astronaut, Turtle, Kitty and the Frog.

Popular theories for the Astronaut range from Hunter Hayes to blockbuster movie stars like Tom Holland and Joseph Gordon-Levitt. In addition to this, many fans are convinced musical legend John Travolta could be the Rhino, and hip hop icon Bow Wow is underneath the green Frog mask. However, previous seasons of the exciting talent series have proven fans should always expect the unexpected when it comes to The Masked Singer.

