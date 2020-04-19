The new mantra is local… and Brexit Britain is prepared

AS EUROPE contemplates easing lockdown, it is tempting to look ahead to the day when our battle against coronavirus is won.

Thoughts of visiting relatives, your favourite pub, even the cinema, are warming, but victory against this invisible enemy will bring much more. Of course, some will play out on the global stage as superpowers adapt to the new regime. Others will be closer to home.

When our three-year-old developed a temperature four weeks ago we, like countless others, found ourselves suddenly subjected to a two-week house arrest. With supermarkets offering delivery slots well into the future, we faced an uncertain present, knowing supplies would not last with two young boys to feed. Anxiously, I phoned a grocery store in nearby Sissinghurst, a village in Kent, to ask whether they would deliver. Of course, came the reply. I glanced at my list of 30 items and, managing expectations, began to mentally cut it in half as I read it over the phone. When all my priority items were greeted by a cheerful “no problem” I ventured into the luxuries, my eyes widening as each received a comforting tick. A simple bank transfer, and two big boxes were driven to my door within the hour – free, incidentally, of delivery charge. Up and down the country, shop owners have gone tirelessly long distances to find wholesalers whose shelves weren’t plundered by ravenous supermarket chains.

True, they don’t always provide your favourite brand, and don’t always win on cost. That said, the locally-reared lamb we found in a farm shop for our Easter lunch was the same price per kilo as a supermarket alternative which had travelled hundreds, if not thousands, of miles. Consider the difference in carbon footprint alone. Lured by choice and constrained by time, we’d long shopped in supermarkets. But local shops have won our hearts and we’ll continue to support them. Of course, the lure of the big shop will remain. Amazon, which has just hired 100,000 workers and upped its hourly wage in Britain, isn’t going anywhere. But, as employers see how staff have met the challenge to work from home, many company accountants will be doing their sums. Why pay for office space? Those who once spent hours and sometimes a small fortune commuting will regain precious time they can dedicate to shopping more selectively. Arguably The Year of Coronavirus has already demonstrated the weakness of globalism. Strained supply chains and just-in-time economics are simply too vulnerable to the domino effect. Look at MTA Advanced Automotive Solutions, producer of electronics for car makers in Europe. No sooner had its main plant in Shanghai begun to recover from China’s lockdown than its factory in Lombardy, found itself in Italy’s Covid-19 “ground zero”, leaving Renault, BMW, Peugeot and Jaguar Land Rover exposed.

Computer and phone giant Apple had already decided it had placed too many eggs in the China basket pre-coronavirus. Concerns included intellectual property theft and rising labour costs: China, which accounts for a third of world growth, is already nearing $13,000 GDP per capita, with hourly rates higher than Vietnam and Mexico. But other factors such as its autocratic political ideology, track record as a rulebreaker and lack of transparency over Covid-19 will force foreign investors and manufacturers to take stock. Birmingham engineering group IMI recently said its eight percent sales in China were offset by the eight percent supply chain vulnerability. In the US, 75 percent of active pharmaceutical ingredients used to create medicines are now produced abroad. And 40 percent of manufacturing is in China. Economic nationalism, as epitomised by the likes of Trump, Xi Jinping, Narendra Modi and Vladimir Putin, is not a fad. The brave new world of global institutions envisaged post-war by the UN is fading. When Donald Trump launched his trade war with China, Germany, supplier of vast volumes of petrochemicals to Beijing, was a collateral casualty. The EU is just as vulnerable post-Brexit. It failed to give leadership in this crisis, Germany refusing to supply medical aid to Italy and poorer members resentful of the ECB bailout.