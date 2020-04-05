The Open golf pencilled in for mid-September as reschedule plans are made

The iconic tournament was one of many events to be hit by coronavirus and it now looks likely to take place in September – two months later than originally scheduled

Golf’s Open Championship has been pencilled in for mid-September by the Royal and Ancient.

As the Daily Star Sunday exclusively revealed last week, the sport’s governing body were looking at delaying the tournament until later this summer because of the coronavirus outbreak.

And that plan has moved a step closer with Royal St George’s in Sandwich, Kent, now primed to host the 149th Open between September 17-20 – if the Government gives the green light for mass gatherings to resume.

The nearby Bell Hotel, which is always used by R&A officials whenever the Open is held in the South of England, is now completely booked up for ten days from Sep 10.

And in the last 24 hours there have been a number of random bookings of local properties in the vicinity for the same period.

They are believed to have been made by players, who have been tipped off about an imminent R&A decision.

All of which provides the clearest indication yet that the Open, which is supposed to take place from July 9-12, is not being cancelled completely – but instead postponed until September.

That, in itself, will create other issues. At that time of year, the opening two rounds would have to start off two tees because of the lack of daylight hours.

Normally, the first two days of the competition finish around 9pm – with the last tee-off times at 4pm.

And there are also other logistics for the R&A to consider, such as the likelihood schools could be back in operation by then.

Access to the St George’s links course is very limited – and all surrounding roads are closed during an Open.

That, though, will cause problems for local schools if they have re-opened.

Having lost so much of the current term following last month’s complete shutdown of the education system to prevent the spread of coronavirus, they will be reluctant to close for any more days.