‘The president is a pathological liar’: Bloomberg hits back at ‘fake hair, obese’ Donald Trump

Michael Bloomberg attributed his abundant ads for ‘keeping you up at night’ as he slammed Donald Trump Sunday for being a ‘pathological liar’ in claiming he is vying for a box to stand on at the debates should he qualify.

‘Looks like our ads are keeping you up at night. We’ve got one in particular you should watch today,’ he said, referencing his Super Bowl ad spot.

His campaign spokesperson also hit at Trump’s looks.

‘The president is lying. He is a pathological liar who lies about everything: his fake hair, his obesity, and his spray-on tan,’ Julie Wood told CNN.

The campaign insists there is no basis for the president’s claim, which he made both on Twitter and in a pre-recorded Super Bowl interview with Fox News’ Sean Hannity.

‘As @MikeBloomberg said in 2016, he’s a New Yorker and he knows a con when he sees one. The President doesn’t get to make stuff up and get away with it,’ Woods tweeted.

In Trump’s interview, which was recorded Sunday morning at Mar-a-Lago, Trump went on a rant against Bloomberg, who stands at 5 feet 8 inches.

‘Uh, very little. I just think of little,’ Trump said when asked the first thing that comes to mind when he hears Bloomberg’s name.

‘You know, now he wants a box for the debates to stand on,’ Trump, who is 6ft 3in tall, insisted in the interview that will air on Fox’s pregame show ahead of the Super Bowl Sunday evening.

‘Okay, it’s okay, there’s nothing wrong. You can be short,’ the president continued in his first sit-down interview since the Senate voted against calling witnesses. ‘Why should he get a box to stand on, okay? He wants a box for the debates. Why should he be entitled to that? Really. Does that mean everyone else gets a box?’

The president often refers to Bloomberg as ‘mini Mike’ and slammed him overnight Saturday as needing a ‘lift’ for the debate.

‘Mini Mike is now negotiating both to get on the Democrat Primary debate stage, and to have the right to stand on boxes, or a lift, during the debates. This is sometimes done, but really not fair!’ Trump tweeted.

Other candidates, such as Senator Amy Klobuchar of Minnesota – who is 5ft 4in – stood in a box during the debates.

The president’s comments came after the Democratic National Committee announced Friday that it was dropping the grassroots fundraising qualifications to make the stage for the February 19 debate in Las Vegas, Nevada.

The new rules would now make it possible for Bloomberg, a billionaire, to make the stage.

‘The other thing that’s very interesting, Cory Booker and all these people couldn’t get any of the things that Bloomberg is getting now,’ Trump told Hannity in the interview, referencing the change in qualification rules.

Trump also said he ‘would love’ to go against Bloomberg in November.

‘But I would love to run against Bloomberg. I would love it,’ he said.

The eighth Democratic debate of the 2020 primary race will take place February 7 in Manchester, New Hampshire – the first primary election state. Bloomberg will not participate in the debate since he did not meet the fundraising threshold.

Bloomberg’s campaign has said it will not accept political donations, which has prevented him from qualifying in any of the previous debates.

The DNC, however, changed the rules for its ninth debate, which will take place in Las Vegas, Nevada on February 19. Nevada is the second caucus state.

This new rule will likely allow Bloomberg to qualify and make his first on-stage appearance at a primary debate.

On Friday, the DNC announced candidates could qualify by reaching polling thresholds, like in the past debates, or banking a convention delegate in the first two nominating contests in Iowa and New Hampshire.

All previous debates have included a grassroots fundraising element, and since September, candidates have had to reach both the polling thresholds and fundraising marks to make the stage.

Although Bloomberg has not yet reached the polling threshold for the mid-February debate, he will have until the day before, February 18, to do so.

The full interview will air at 3:30 p.m. Sunday afternoon – right before Super Bowl 54 airs – and additional portions will be broadcasted during Hannity’s Fox News show Monday evening.

Bloomberg has spent far more than any other candidate in advertisements – especially to increase his name recognition as a latecomer to the primary race. The former Republican mayor only announced his candidacy in late November, which is almost a year after some of his competitors.

He has doled out $225 of his own money on ads – including $10 million on a spot during the Super Bowl.

Bloomberg’s Super Bowl ad will focus on his efforts to combat gun violence and increase regulations on guns. Before the ad was unveiled this week, several speculated that the ad would be an attack toward Trump.

Trump’s campaign also purchased a $10 million 60-second ad spot during the Super Bowl.