The Queen is hoping William and Harry put on ‘united front’

The Queen is hoping her family will put on a ‘united front’ when Prince Harry returns to London for Commonwealth day in March, a source has told Us Weekly.

Her Majesty reportedly wants Prince Harry and his wife Meghan Markle to return to the UK for the Commonwealth Day service on 9 March at Westminster Abbey, which will no doubt be attended by Prince William and Kate Middleton.

‘The Queen’s hoping everyone will put on a united front when Harry returns to London in March — even though there’s still tension behind closed doors,’ the source said.

‘It’ll be interesting to watch their body language and see how they are together.’

Prince Harry, 35, and Meghan Markle, 38, are currently living in a £10 million Vancouver Island mansion as they plan their new life outside of The Firm, having stepped back from royal duties in January.

But the Queen requested Harry and Meghan attend the annual Commonwealth Service with the rest of the royals next month.

Government representatives of the 53 member nations will gather at Westminster Abbey for the one-hour event on the afternoon of March 9.

For the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, it will be wrapped into a wider whistle stop schedule which will mark their final duties on the family’s frontline.

It will be the first public appearance for the brothers since Harry quit royal life to pursue ‘financial independence’ in Canada with Meghan Markle.

The brothers rift is said to have begun in 2017 when Prince William warned his younger sibling he was ‘moving too fast’ with Meghan, People magazine reported last week.

It is believed to have deepened since the Sussexes moved to Canada, with a source revealing: ‘They didn’t leave on good terms by any means, but they are both relieved that it’s over.

‘Perhaps [Meghan and Harry] didn’t think things through exactly as they could have, but they wanted to be happy. Who can blame them for that?’

While Harry and Meghan initially said they would be splitting their time between the UK and North America, it is now thought the couple and their son Archie will say mostly in Canada.

In the latest sign the couple aren’t set to return to London, Harry and Meghan are axing 15 staff and closing their Buckingham Palace office, the Daily Mail exclusively revealed today.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex broke the news to their team in person in January.

While one or two may be absorbed back into the royal household, most are now negotiating redundancy packages.

They are the latest casualties of Harry and Meghan’s bombshell decision to move to North America and make their fortunes outside the Royal Family.