The Race Legends Trophy: Start time, live stream, driver line-up for Esports event

The Legends Trophy takes place today and Express Sport is on hand with all details for the Esports race, including start time, driver line-up and live stream information.

Dario Franchitti won The Race’s inaugural Legends Trophy race last weekend. The Esports event returns today in a new-look format.

The Legends Trophy pits F1 and motorsport heroes over the age of 40 against one another.

Using the rFactor 2 racing platform, drivers have identical cars specifications and undergo a qualifying period to determine the starting grid.

This weekend, though, the Esports event has been expanded as a double-header with a reverse-grid race.

The Race said on their website: “Another stellar line-up of some of the most highly decorated racing greats from a variety of global motorsport series will again come together to battle it out for the second and third Legends Trophy races on Saturday.

“In a fresh look to the format, the field will race twice with the second race of the day being conducted with a grid reversed from the first race result.”

What time does the Legends Trophy start?

Qualifying for the first race begins at 5.15pm BST, with the race getting underway at 5.20pm.

The reverse-grid race is scheduled to start at 6.55pm.

How to watch the Legends Trophy

Fans can watch the action live on The Race’s YouTube channel.

Legends Trophy driver line-up

Emerson Fittipaldi – 2 x Formula 1 World Champion, 2 x Indy 500 wins

Dario Franchitti – 4 x IndyCar Champion, 3 x Indy 500 wins

Juan Pablo Montoya – Monaco Grand Prix winner, 2 x Indy 500 wins, 3 x Rolex 24 wins

Hélio Castroneves – 3 x Indy 500 wins

Emanuele Pirro – 5 x 24 Hours of Le Mans wins

Rubens Barrichello – Ferrari Formula 1 legend, 11 x Formula 1 wins

David Brabham – 24 Hour of Le Mans winner, 2 x IMSA Champion

Gil de Ferran – Indy 500 winner, 2 x IndyCar Champion

Jan Magnussen – 4 x Le Mans 24 Hour winner, 4 x IMSA Champion

Max Papis – Formula 1 racer, 3 x IndyCar wins

Adrián Fernández – 11 x IndyCar wins

Olivier Panis – Monaco Formula 1 race winner

Tony Kanaan – Indy 500 winner, IndyCar Champion, 17 IndyCar wins

Tiago Monteiro – Formula 1 racer, 12 x World Touring Car race winner

Andy Priaulx – 3 x World Touring Car Champion

Darren Turner – 3 x 24 Hours of Le Mans winner

Mika Salo – 109 x Formula 1 race starts

Vitantonio Liuzzi – 80 x Formula 1 race starts

