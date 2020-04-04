The Race Legends Trophy: Start time, live stream, driver line-up for Esports event

The Legends Trophy takes place today and Express Sport is on hand with all details for the Esports race, including start time, driver line-up and live stream information.
Dario Franchitti won The Race’s inaugural Legends Trophy race last weekend. The Esports event returns today in a new-look format.
The Legends Trophy pits F1 and motorsport heroes over the age of 40 against one another.
Using the rFactor 2 racing platform, drivers have identical cars specifications and undergo a qualifying period to determine the starting grid.
This weekend, though, the Esports event has been expanded as a double-header with a reverse-grid race.
The Race said on their website: “Another stellar line-up of some of the most highly decorated racing greats from a variety of global motorsport series will again come together to battle it out for the second and third Legends Trophy races on Saturday.
“In a fresh look to the format, the field will race twice with the second race of the day being conducted with a grid reversed from the first race result.”
What time does the Legends Trophy start?
Qualifying for the first race begins at 5.15pm BST, with the race getting underway at 5.20pm.
The reverse-grid race is scheduled to start at 6.55pm.
How to watch the Legends Trophy
Fans can watch the action live on The Race’s YouTube channel.
Legends Trophy driver line-up
Emerson Fittipaldi – 2 x Formula 1 World Champion, 2 x Indy 500 wins
Dario Franchitti – 4 x IndyCar Champion, 3 x Indy 500 wins
Juan Pablo Montoya – Monaco Grand Prix winner, 2 x Indy 500 wins, 3 x Rolex 24 wins
Hélio Castroneves – 3 x Indy 500 wins
Emanuele Pirro – 5 x 24 Hours of Le Mans wins
Rubens Barrichello – Ferrari Formula 1 legend, 11 x Formula 1 wins
David Brabham – 24 Hour of Le Mans winner, 2 x IMSA Champion
Gil de Ferran – Indy 500 winner, 2 x IndyCar Champion
Jan Magnussen – 4 x Le Mans 24 Hour winner, 4 x IMSA Champion
Max Papis – Formula 1 racer, 3 x IndyCar wins
Adrián Fernández – 11 x IndyCar wins
Olivier Panis – Monaco Formula 1 race winner
Tony Kanaan – Indy 500 winner, IndyCar Champion, 17 IndyCar wins
Tiago Monteiro – Formula 1 racer, 12 x World Touring Car race winner
Andy Priaulx – 3 x World Touring Car Champion
Darren Turner – 3 x 24 Hours of Le Mans winner
Mika Salo – 109 x Formula 1 race starts
Vitantonio Liuzzi – 80 x Formula 1 race starts