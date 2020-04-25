The Rolling Stones perform You Can’t Always Get What You Want during One World gig – WATCH

THE ROLLING STONES performed You Can’t Always Get What You Want remotely for One World: Together At Home.

Yesterday an eight-hour charity concert took place, as famous musicians around the world performed from their home. Lady Gaga organised the One World: Together at Home live-streamed event for the COVID-19 Response Fund for WHO. While late-night show stars Stephen Colbert, Jimmy Kimmel and Jimmy Fallon hosted the virtual coronavirus relief show.

The likes of Lady Gaga, Elton John, Paul McCartney and Taylor Swift performed, as did The Rolling Stones. The band, who have been together for almost 60 years, performed remotely from their homes via video link. Mick Jagger led a rendition of You Can’t Always Get What You Want for One World: Together At Home. Keith Richards, Ronnie Wood and Charlie Watts soon joined in on the iconic track. Fleetwood Mac: Mick Fleetwood’s Peter Green concert coming to cinemas

Before starting, Mick said: “Here’s one I hope you know and you can join in if you want. “Everyone ready?” What particularly drew fan attention was Rolling Stones drummer Charlie Watts, who appeared to be sitting by his record collection. And it wasn’t long before people noticed he wasn’t playing the drums at all.

Watts was seen playing “air drums” on some cases and even used an armchair as a cymbal. Presumably, drums would be way too loud for the live stream, hence why both Mick and Keith were playing acoustic guitars. Nevertheless, the amusing sight was seen to “steal the show” for fans. Meanwhile, the coronavirus pandemic has seen The Rolling Stones forced to postpone their upcoming North American tour.

The Rolling Stones No Filter summer tour was set to kick off in San Diego on May 8, before ending in Atlanta on July 9. In a statement, the band said: “We’re hugely disappointed to have to postpone the tour. “We are sorry to all the fans who were looking forward to it as much as we were, but the health and safety of everyone has to take priority. “We will all get through this together — and we’ll see you very soon.”

