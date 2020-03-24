The Sex Clinic’s Sarah Mulindwa shares most outrageous sex problem ever seen on show

EXCLUSIVE: The Sex Clinic’s sexual health nurse Sarah Mulindwa discussed her time as an expert on the hit Channel 4 show, helping young people to open up about their sex lives

The Sex Clinic’s Sarah Mulindwa has helped patients through their fair share of sex problems and relationship issues over the years, but some stand out more than others.

Speaking exclusively to Daily Star Online, the 34-year-old sexual health nurse opened up about her role on the hit Channel 4 show.

When it comes to outrageous moments, one consultation stood out in Sarah’s memory, as she reflected on the new series.

She said: “I’ve been in sexual health specifically for about eight years now, and it is quite hard to shock me, I won’t lie.

“I’ve just heard so many wild and wonderful stories over the years. But every now and then you do get something that makes you go ‘oh, well this is the first time that I’ve heard this’.

“The most memorable one was Marco.”

In episode one, Italian patient Marco came into the clinic to discuss his sex life with the professionals on the show.

However, things took a turn when Sarah diagnosed him with genital warts, treating him by freezing them off with liquid nitrogen.

Lying back on the surgeon’s chair, Marco screamed with pain before declaring: “Don’t do unprotected sex guys. This is what happens.”

Reflecting on the scene, Sarah said: “He was just hilarious. He was genuinely surprised, initially, he came in and he didn’t think he had anything.

“I don’t think he’d ever heard of warts, he didn’t know you could get them.”

Sarah explained it’s common for genital warts to go unnoticed by patients, as they can appear as normal spots or pimples on the skin’s surface.

She continued: “He was very reactive. It had been a while since he’d been to a sexual health clinic and I don’t think he was quite ready for the test.”

Once the warts were frozen off, Sarah recommended that Marco avoid sexual intercourse for two weeks, while the warts disappeared.

She added: “He was really shocked that he couldn’t have sex for a couple of weeks. His reaction was just comedy gold more than anything. Just trying to explain to him why he couldn’t have sex.”

Sarah ordered: “Just don’t put your penis on anybody.”

The health expert explained why The Sex Clinic, which has been running since 2019, is a wonderful opportunity for young people to talk openly about their sex lives.

She added: “That’s what I love about the show.

“There’s still a lot of shame attached to your sex lives and being open, but for this younger generation, who the show is targeted for, they’re more embracing of it.

“With shows like this it normalises talking about it. At the end of the day we’re all going through it – this is just part of growing up and being a human being and finding yourself in this world.”

The Sex Clinic airs on Mondays at 10pm on E4.