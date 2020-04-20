The top executives helping Donald Trump reopen the US economy revealed

US PRESIDENT Donald Trump has brought together a board of over 100 business executives to help him decide when to reopen the country.

On Tuesday, the White House announced the more than 200 names that will be advising the President from a business perspective. Trump revealed Wednesday he will hold a press conference about reopening measures, claiming the country has “passed the peak” – after just a day of advisory calls.

About three dozen of the executives told Trump citizens would only return to work after sufficient testing had been carried out, the Wall Street Journal reported. Many of the advisors took the time to praise Trump’s efforts, which is a regular event when the President organises meetings with executives. “A ton of people praising Trump,” a source told the paper. Some of the chiefs consulted include Tim Cook of Apple, Jamie Dimon of JPMorgan Chase, and Mary Barra of General Motors.

One advisor who dialed in for the discussion told CNN the phone didn’t work. Others said they hadn’t been informed they were on the advisory board before Trump announced their names on Tuesday. Lawmakers including Democrats got emails informing them they were on the list. A note obtained by the network read: “I am emailing to inform you that the President has selected you to serve on a task force comprised of Senators and Members of the House of Representatives,

“The purpose of the task force is to provide counsel to the President on the re-opening of America in the wake of Covid-19. “The formal name of this task force has not yet been announced.” On Tuesday’s press briefing Trump mentioned 100 more than 100 names, later that evening the White House confirmed 200 names. Some of the people included on the list have previously publicly criticised or ridiculed him.

One of the advisors Trump announced Tuesday, former George W. Bush economic advisor Larry Lindsey has referred to the president as a “10 out of 10 narcissist.” Mr Lindsey said China viewed Trump as a “10-out-of-10 narcissist.” He also claimed that Trump had the long-term decision-making capacity of an “empty chair.” Another member, billionaire Mark Cuban, supported Hillary Clinton into 2016 and called Trump a “jagoff.” Mr Cuban said: “Leadership is not yelling and screaming and intimidating. You know what we call a person like that in Pittsburgh? A jagoff,