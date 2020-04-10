The UKs three major credit reference agencies announce new ‘emergency payment freeze’ plan

CREDIT scores will be a worry for many people at the moment as coronavirus continues to impact their finances. Some have expressed concerns that taking advantage of the new holiday offers will have negative consequences for credit scores but reference agencies have stepped up to ease worries.

Credit scores are crucial in the modern economy as they can determine what kind of quality of life a person can have and if they can get on the housing ladder. Many financial decisions can impact a credit score without a person even realising it, which has led many to worry about potential holiday ramifications.

Fortunately, the UKs three major credit reference agencies have recently confirmed that consumer credit scores will be protected when people have put in the various “payment holidays” in place. This “emergency payment freeze” will not just cover rental and mortgage holidays. The joint announcement from Experian, Equifax and TransUnion detail that lenders may be able to make special arrangements across other forms of credit, which can include payment holidays, reduced payments or increased credit limits.

All of these forms (and more) will be covered by the credit reference agencies agreement, which means that impacts on credit scores will be minimised. The announcement details that if a person and their lender agree an emergency payment freeze, the payment status of the account in question will not worsen while the pause is in effect. The payment freeze will not be officially recorded on a credit report and, so long as an agreement is reached, a credit score will not be damaged. The announcement, which can be found on Experian’s website, also covers information on: If a payment freeze will impact a person’s ability to get credit in the future

What options people have if they fall behind with payments without having a formal holiday agreement in place and

What they should do if they can’t contact a lender

Jonathan Westley, the Chief Data Officer for Experian recognised how tough it is for consumers at the moment with an accompanying comment: “These are challenging times. While everyone is rightly focused on staying safe and healthy, we know that many people are also concerned about the impact on their income. “If you’re worried about meeting regular payments because of the pandemic, it is crucial that you speak to your lenders and other providers as soon as possible so they can help. “Many lenders are offering payment holidays or other arrangements to help people who have been affected by the outbreak.

“Through this new industry agreement, Experian, TransUnion and Equifax are helping protect people’s credit scores during these difficult and unprecedented times” The government in March announced a range of measures to help people through this difficult time. Rishi Sunak detailed that mortgage holidays can be utilised while people re struggling financially. This allows people to halt mortgage payments by up to three months until they get back on their feet.