‘The virus couldn’t care less about anger’: Ronan Glynn asks people to look past ‘justifiable anger’ over golf event

ACTING CHIEF MEDICAL Officer Dr. Ronan Glynn has said that the Oireachtas Golf Society event in Clifden on Wednesday “was not in line with public health guidance”.

It’s reported that 81 people attended the event, with people split into two separate rooms, and it has led to Dara Calleary resigning as agriculture minister.

Last night, Glynn refused to comment on the appropriateness of the event, saying he wasn’t aware of the details.

Speaking at a briefing this evening however, Glynn said that it “seems clear” that the event should not have taken place.

“It seems very clear from what I know about the event that it was not in line with public health guidance. It seems very clear therefore that it should not have taken place, and to your question, hence similar events should not take place in the future,” he said.

Asked would the anger that has stemmed from the event prevent people from following public health guidance, Glynn said this would be a mistake.

There is a very justifiable anger and I will say it’s not misplaced. But what I would say from my perspective as a clinician is that the virus couldn’t care less about anger and in fact is only waiting for an opportunity, anger, or complacency, or any other emotion that will trip us up as a community and stop us adhering to the public health advice.

Health Minister Stephen Donnelly said that people attending the event was “wrong” and “inexcusable”

“What happened sends out the wrong message to every man, woman and child in this country who have made sacrifices,” he said.