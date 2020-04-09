The Walking Dead season 10 theories: Carol to track down and kill Beta in brutal attack

THE WALKING DEAD has progressed quite a lot over the past few weeks, as a number of huge events have seen characters leaving, and being killed off. Now, as the story continues with Daryl Dixon and Carol at the helm, it looks like their next target is none other than Beta.

The Walking Dead viewers have spent a few weeks reeling after recent events. Michonne (played by Danai Gurira) exited the show some episodes ago, and AMC fans were simply not expecting the scenes shortly after to focus on Alpha’s (Samantha Morton) death. In a shocking turn of events, Negan (Jeffrey Dean Morgan) tricked Alpha into isolating herself, so he could kill her in secret.

After mounting Alpha’s head on a pike, it looked like Carol’s mission had been concluded. However, a recent interview with Carol star Melissa has suggested her work is not yet over, and fans may see her taking on yet another high-ranking member of the Whisperers in the coming episodes. Speaking on a recent AMC blog, Melissa has teased that she may be looking to take down the Whisperer brute known as Beta (Ryan Hurst).

Beta has caused a number of problems for the survivors over the past year, alongside Alpha. And while Alpha was certainly the driving force behind Beta’s aggression leading up to now, without any direction, Beta is a chaotic being, and could strike at anytime, anywhere. Speaking on the network’s blog Melissa spoke about Carol, saying: “When she came back, she was drawn back in. “She wants that revenge, but she also doesn’t want her friends and community to be pulled in.

“She keeps trying to go off by herself. She doesn’t want her friends to get into it.” Speaking out about bringing an end to the ongoing war, she added: “They’re trying to keep the peace within the borders. “But she’s having a hard time, and she’s determined to get rid of this nemesis once and for all.” The only real authority figure left in the Whisperers is Beta, so Carol’s next mission will most likely be to track him down and kill him.

However, as viewers have seen, he is not easily beaten – so will Carol be able to kill off the tyrant without losing the lives of her friends and allies – or indeed her own? Meanwhile, Lori Grimes star Sarah Wayne Callie recently spoke out about the possibility of the deceased character coming back onto the show in the future. Rumours have been rife surrounding Lori’s death, which suggested her ending was left a little open-ended. To which, Sarah responded: “I think if they did, it wasn’t intentional. I really do.”