The world’s slickest superyachts have been revealed by Boat International

The world’s slickest and most sophisticated superyachts and sailing boats have been named at an esteemed awards ceremony.

The Boat International Design and Innovation Awards took place on Sunday in Cortina d’Ampezzo, Italy, and trophies were handed out in 19 categories recognising everything from technical excellence to good looks, as well as the talents of a couple of key designers.

The winners were cherry-picked by a panel of international design and industry experts, who had to weigh up the pros and cons of 151 entries before choosing their champions. Scroll down to discover the yachts that scooped awards…

The Lady S scooped two prizes at the awards.

The 93-metre (305ft) yacht was praised for both its interior and exterior design, with the striking black glass of the hull and the fun-aspect of its interior being commended in particular.

Standout features of the Lady S include the world’s first floating IMAX cinema, the owner’s deck lounge, which can be transformed into a disco and interactive dance floor, and its cabin balconies.

The 34.1 metre (112ft) Liara also did the double when it came to taking home awards. Like the Lady S, it was recognised for both its exterior and interior design.

Designer Malcolm McKeon created this yacht with a carbon fibre removable hardtop to make the owner’s future circumnavigation trip more comfortable in both hot and cold climes.

The interior design, meanwhile, is inspired by the Channel Islands.

The award for best naval architecture for a displacement motor yacht went to the 58-metre (190ft) Najiba, which was built for long-range cruising.

Judges raved about this yacht’s efficient hull form.

In sea trials, Najiba had an average fuel consumption of just 11.4 litres per nautical mile at 12 knots and a range of 6,000 nautical miles-plus.

The judges said that they dished out the outstanding lifestyle feature award to the 85.3-metre (280ft) Bold for living up to its name.

Designer Espen Øino was praised for putting a new spin on the typical sky lounge or owner’s deck by creating a ‘winter garden space’ with moving floors and sliding glass walls that could be adapted for each season.

A section of the winter garden floor can even be raised to accommodate a helicopter in the hangar below.

The 43.3 metre (141ft) Canova was given the award for best naval architecture for a sailing yacht.

And it was the tech spec that really caught the judges’ eyes. They commended the yacht’s ‘outstanding hydrodynamics’.

It’s also the first large yacht fitted with the DSS foil developed by Infinity Yachts in order to enhance stability.

The award for best interior design for a motor yacht below 500GT was nabbed by the 36-metre (118ft) Calypso.

With looks inspired by a beach house, the yacht includes an illuminated art wall and its furniture has been strategically positioned to ‘direct traffic flow’.

The judges commented: ‘It’s a beachy, barefoot yet elegant look with an upmarket Ibiza vibe.’

The best new series award, bagged by the 28-metre (92ft) LeVen 90, was a new prize at the 2020 Boat International Design and Innovation Awards.

The yacht was designed for day-trip island-hopping in the Bahamas.

The judges concluded: ‘There is nothing quite like it for an easy-living, no-shoes-required lifestyle.’

It’s the science behind the Zalanka that urged the judges to give it the best naval architecture award in the semi-displacement or planning motor yacht category.

This yacht’s hull shape uses a combination of methods to increase efficiency.

It was developed using computational fluid dynamics followed by model testing in a towing tank.

The 49.9-metre (160ft) Race took home the outstanding exterior design award in the 24 to 49.9 metre motor yacht category.

Highlights of this yacht include its 120 metre-squared sundeck with a hardtop for shaded al-fresco dining and a walk-around bridge deck.

It also has built-in exterior furniture that the judges described as ‘crisp and neat’.

Before it was built, the owner of Syzygy 818 requested that he wanted his views from the yacht to be unbroken by frames or supports.

The designer, naval architect Jarkko Jämsén, met the brief, and it’s for this reason that the vessel won the innovation of the year award.

The yacht features various frameless curved structural glass bulwarks and walls creating what’s essentially an all-glass envelope. The boat flexes around the glass.