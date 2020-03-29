‘The worst is yet to come’: Spanish PM tells nation to prepare for ‘hard days ahead’

Madrid is preparing for a new wave of coronavirus infections as the country’s Prime Minister warns the next phase of the crisis will push the country’s facilities to the limit.

Pedro Sanchez says Spain will experience a major peak over the coming week and has asked residents to be prepared ‘for very hard days ahead’.

‘The worst is yet to come,’ he said, adding: ‘We are at a very critical moment.’

‘We have yet to receive the impact of the strongest, most damaging wave, which will test our material and moral capacities to the limit, as well as our spirit as a society.’

Health authorities today announced 394 new deaths, raising the country’s total to 1,720, a 30 percent increase over the previous day.

The number of confirmed cases of the disease rose by 3,646, or 14.6 per cent, to 28,572, according to health ministry figures, with officials warning infections will rise further in the coming days.

Health workers are now receiving the first patients with coronavirus at the Ifema exhibition complex on the outskirts of Madrid.

The field hospital will have 5,500 beds once it is fully sent up, including 500 in an intensive care unit.

The country’s capital has reported by far the largest number of cases, 9,702, and at least 1,021 deaths.

Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez said that the country’s situation was close to its most difficult since the 1936-39 civil war.

With 1,785 people being treated in intensive care units for the virus, there is mounting concern about the ability of hospitals to cope.

Health care workers accounted for over 10 percent of all confirmed cases of coronavirus, the health ministry’s emergencies coordinator, Fernando Simon, said.

‘This is a significant problem for our health care system,’ he told a news conference.

Authorities have called up 52,000 extra workers to help the country’s health service as it struggles to contain the virus, including 14,000 retired doctors and nurses.

Soldiers helped move coronavirus patients on Sunday to a makeshift field hospital set up at a Madrid conference centre which is to be fitted with 5,500 hospital beds, which would make it the biggest such facility in Europe.

Spain on March 14 issued lockdown orders for its roughly 46 million residents who are only permitted to leave their homes for essential work, food shopping, medical reasons or to walk the dog.

Sanchez is expected to ask parliament to extend the initial 15-day state of emergency for another two weeks.

In a speech last night, Mr Sanchez said Spain is one of the countries most affected in Europe by the pandemic, stressing that the virus has several different characteristics from those of the common flu and that it spreads much faster and is more lethal.

Hotels across Spain are being offered as hospitals and in Madrid, the region worst-hit by the coronavirus, Madrid’s famous conference and exhibition centre has started to receive its first patients.

The halls have been converted in just 18 hours, compared with 18 days for a major event, and will offer 5,500 beds, as well as an intensive care unit.

‘The main objective of this new health provision will be to provide an adequate response to the needs for hospitalisation and ICU care that will occur, due to the rebound of new cases that are being anticipated for the region in the coming days,’ said Madrid council in a statement.

The Ayre Gran Hotel Colon in Madrid has been the first to start receiving patients who have symptoms but whose condition requires medical follow-up without the need to be admitted to a hospital, both at the beginning of the disease and in the final phase.

The chains with a presence in Madrid have made 60,000 spaces available to the health authorities.