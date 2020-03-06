‘They’re afraid Jill’s going to hurt someone!’ Joe Biden jokes he doesn’t need Secret Service

Joe Biden joked at a fundraiser in Southern California’s Bel Air neighborhood Wednesday night that he doesn’t need Secret Service protection on the campaign trail because his wife is able to do the job.

The former vice president’s comments come after Jill Biden warded off anti-dairy industry protesters rushing that stage at his victory rally in Los Angeles Tuesday night.

‘I’m probably the only candidate running for president whose wife is my Secret Service,’ Biden quipped at the fundraiser. ‘Whoa, you don’t screw around with a Philly girl, I’ll tell you what.’

In the past few days, the United States Secret Service has considered putting out protection for Biden and fellow frontrunner candidate Bernie Sanders, who has also faced pretty forward protests.

Biden referenced those reports during his remarks at the fundraiser Wednesday and jested that he married out of his league.

‘I thought I heard on the news on the way over that that the committee in charge of Secret Service decided they have to start providing Secret Service for us,’ he said. ‘I think that’s because they’re afraid Jill’s going to hurt someone. I tell you what, man, I married way above my station.’

Biden took a more serious tone when he was asked about the protesters on the Today Show Thursday and questioned on whether he and Bernie Sanders should now get Secret Service protection.

‘Well, I think that’s something that has to be considered, the more outrageous some of this becomes,’ Biden told Savannah Guthrie.

‘I tell you my wife’s something else, isn’t she? I wasn’t scared for me, I was worried about for Jill,’ Biden said, recalling that she did the same thing at an event in New Hampshire when a man approached him from behind.

When the man tried to interrupt him, Jill Biden put her arms around the man, turned him around and helped push him away.

‘That’s what I worry about,’ Biden said. ‘I worry about Jill.’

As the vegan protesters stormed the stage at Biden’s California rally Tuesday night, Jill warded them off by physically grabbing wrists and pushing them away from reaching her husband.

A campaign aide also dragged one of the sign-wielding protesters off the stage.

The House Homeland Security Committee is requesting the Secret Service provide protection, especially after the demonstration Tuesday.

Sanders’ faced protesters in the middle of last month while holding a rally in Nevada days before the caucuses were held there – and some were topless. They were also protesting the U.S. dairy industry.

Biden’s government protection as vice president ended six months after leaving office in January 2017.

As a candidate he has not sought assistance and Sanders has also been campaigning without Secret Service protection.

Sanders and Biden, who are 78- and 77-years-old respectively, have not been harmed by any of the protests.

The spectacle Tuesday night wasn’t the first time Jill Biden, 68, has gotten involved when protesters decide to descend on her husband’s campaign events.

During an event in New Hampshire the night before voters cast their ballots, Jill assisted in removing a protester, walking over, putting her hands on the man and physically pushing him from the room.

‘I’m a good Philly girl,’ she told reporters afterward.

The protester came out guns blazing immediately as the former vice president began to speak at the event in Manchester.

Biden mentioned that he had seen this protester before, claiming it was ‘the same guy back.’