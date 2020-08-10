‘This is a scam’: Warning issued after scammer impersonates financial ombudsman staff member

THE FINANCIAL SERVICES and Pensions Ombudsman has warned about a scam after people received calls from an individual claiming to be a staff member from the organisation.

The warning comes amid the Covid-19 pandemic, which has offered new opportunities for scammers.

The scam involves someone calling individuals claiming to be a Financial Services and Pensions Ombudsman staff member. He tells people that he’s ringing to arrange refunds of €3,000 for consumers from their bank.

The activity has been reported to gardaí.

In a statement, the Financial Services and Pensions Ombudsman’s office stressed that “this is a scam and the individual has no connection whatsoever with the FSPO”.

“Anyone who receives a call of this nature should not engage with the call and report this activity to their local Garda Station,” the statement said.

Any decisions made by the ombudsman that leads to compensation for consumers are left to the business or organisation to pay – the ombudsman is not involved in paying out money to people.