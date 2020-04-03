This Morning expert says Boris and partner should ‘self-isolate away from each other’

THIS MORNING broke the news this morning that Prime Minister Boris Johnson has tested positive for coronavirus. Ruth Langsford and Eamonn Holmes welcomed medical expert Dr Sara Kayat onto the show to discuss what it means for him and his pregnant partner, Carrie Symonds.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced today that he has tested positive for COVID-19. Eamonn Holmes and Ruth Langsford broke the news to ITV viewers at home following a short clip the PM had released on Twitter just moments before.

Minutes after the news broke, Dr Sara Kayat joined the pair via video link to explain what implications Mr Johnson’s diagnosis may have. As Holmes and Langsford began quizzing the doctor, it didn’t take long for questioning to turn to Mr Johnson’s pregnant partner, Carrie Symonds. Dr Kayat suggested both Mr Johnson and Miss Symonds should “self-isolate” away from “each other” following the news. The ITV guest added: “We know pregnancy puts you in a high-risk category.

“And that’s not because you’re more likely to catch it, “But you may have a slightly more hampered immune system. “Therefore, you could be more likely to get more serious consequences. “We believe that is more likely in the later trimester rather than the first two.”

She continued: “I’m not sure how many weeks pregnant his partner is, “But certainly, if she’s on that latter half, I would suggest they try self-isolate as much from each other if possible too.” It is believed Miss Symonds and Mr Johnson are expecting their first child together sometime this summer. The pair also announced their engagement earlier this year.