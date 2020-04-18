This simple fuel pump mistake could invalidate your car insurance agreement

CAR INSURANCE policies can become invalidated if road users accidentally put the wrong fuel inside their tank.

Analysis from Defaqto has shown almost 60 percent of insurance policies do not include details for putting the wrong fuel inside a car. Motorists are therefore urged to check the terms and conditions to see whether or not they are covered in the event of an accident.

According to data from the RAC, around 150,000 people accidentally put the incorrect fuel in their vehicles every year. This could cause car parts to seize and break which will lead to comprehensive repair work needed to be carried out. Car insurance companies may axe policies due to the simple error which will be viewed as negligence. This will mean road users will not receive any payouts or funds for damage caused which could lead to expensive repair bills.

Invalidating cover may also cause you to be blacklisted from many insurance firms and force motorists to secure specialist cover at higher prices. Michael Powell, expert at car specialists Defaqto said: “It is easy to put the wrong fuel in your car by mistake, particularly if you are driving one that you’re not used to. “If you realise that you’ve put the wrong fuel in, do not start your car’s engine but do try and move the car to a safe place. “If the engine is started, the incorrect fuel will enter the fuel system and potentially cause serious damage. This mistake can cost you dearly if you’re not covered for the damage caused.”

Accident-prone motorists may be able to get cover for fuel issues from their breakdown provider. Breakdown groups have started offering some cover with almost two-thirds now offering this as part of an agreement. This is a large increase on the 51 percent of breakdown firms that offered the service back in 2016. Mr Powell added: “If you do have breakdown cover call your provider and ask if they can help. Otherwise, you may need to call a repairer and pay for the costs involved.

“Either way, it is essential that you do not start your car’s engine as the potential damage could be very expensive to repair.” The simple mistake can be rectified through a simple method if road users act quickly to remove the fuel from the car. If the wrong fuel has been put into a vehicle road users are encouraged to never turn the car’s engine on to avoid damages. The petrol tank should be completely drained before a car is restarted to ensure no damage to vital car functions.