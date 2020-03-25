Thomas Lemar Atletico Madrid struggles explained amid Man Utd transfer interest

Atletico Madrid and France winger Thomas Lemar has been linked with a transfer to Manchester United despite struggling in the Spanish capital

Manchester United have been linked with a transfer for Atletico Madrid ace Thomas Lemar despite the Frenchman struggling with the La Liga club.

Lemar was a target of United in 2018 when at Monaco before moving to Atletico, where he has scored just four goals in 67 appearances.

The 24-year-old has started just nine La Liga games this season but links with a move to Old Trafford remain strong.

French football expert Julien Laurens claims United chiefs have held talks with Lemar’s representatives while explaining the struggles that the pacy winger has endured.

“Yeah [United are] linked with him and they’re going to be more than being linked, they had a meeting with his people, which is normal at this stage of the season,” Laurens told ESPN FC.

“People at United will meet a lot of agents, a lot of players and a lot of discussions.

“That doesn’t mean they will sign Thomas Lemar but they’re interested in him, like they were before he decided to go to Atletico Madrid after the incredible years he had in Monaco.

“It hasn’t worked out for him in Spain, I think that is quite clear to everyone. Things are just not working out and he needs to get out of there.

“The only question mark we have now is how much Atletico will want for someone they bought 18 months ago for €70million.

“Other than that, I still think he is appealing to a lot of big clubs. I think he’s still got it but in the right team with the right manager.

“I think he went there because he thought that he would get better in the work ethic, in the attitude, in the discipline and all of that.

“But instead he actually went there and has never really played his kind of football because the team never play that kind of football.

“I just don’t think he’s got the personality either to do well in that kind of environment.

“So the sooner he leaves, the better I think it is for everyone, not just him but Atleti as well.”

United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is expected to have a busy summer with Jack Grealish and James Maddison also linked with moves to the Premier League giants.