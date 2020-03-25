Three fascinating truths about Liverpool’s Spice Boys – including players’ booze fuelled ‘one pound game’

Liverpool stars Robbie Fowler, Jamie Redknapp, Steve McManaman and Jason McAteer were nicknamed the ‘Spice Boys’ following their raucous antics behind the scenes in the 1990s

Liverpool became famed for boozy antics during the 1990s – and they even got drinking games started during matches.

The Reds earned the nickname the ‘Spice Boys’ when the likes of Robbie Fowler, Jamie Redknapp and Jason McAteer were in their pomp.

Raucous antics became synonymous with the Anfield superstars, who were eager to live life to the full.

According to The Athletic , big nights out in London were common place.

And a game that decided who would cough up for drinks before an evening clubbing was even initiated during Premier League matches.

It’s suggested one hilarious rumour that swirled around during the Spice Boys’ pomp is absolutely true.

Stars would reportedly play ‘The Pound Game’, where a pound coin was passed around during Premier League fixtures.

The player who had the misfortune of holding the coin at the final whistle would then be forced to pay for the entire team’s drinks that night.

It’s suggested goalkeeper David James would also occasionally miss training to fulfil his modelling commitments with Armani.

Fowler and Neil Ruddock, meanwhile, once scrapped at Liverpool airport after the striker took a pair of scissors to the burly defender’s posh shoes.

McAteer has previously explained that it wasn’t just Liverpool’s top dogs who liked to get out and about, though.

“The funniest thing about all that Spice Boys stuff is we used to bump into the United players all the time when we were out. David Beckham, Ryan Giggs, loads of them,” he told Joe .

“They were doing exactly the same things as us but they won the 1996 FA Cup Final and we lost it.

“Maybe if that game had gone the other way it might have been different but it didn’t.

“From then on it was always about us being the bridesmaids, wearing the white suits, the pop star girlfriends and all that stuff.

“But when it came down to it all we were doing most of the time was going out for meals.

“We weren’t out going mental or anything like that.

“So I look back on that as a bit of a sad time because we knew how much it was hurting us when we weren’t winning things and how much it still hurts us to this day, but the Spice Boys thing means there is a different perception of us and that isn’t fair.”