Three-month-old baby is among eight people injured in Los Angeles apartment fire

A baby is among the injured after a ‘suspicious’ inferno broke out in a 25-story apartment building in Los Angeles.

Eight people were injured, including a three-month-old infant, and two are in critical condition, after the fire ignited shortly after 8.30am at 11740 West Wilshire Boulevard in Brentwood, fire officials said.

Six of the injuries were described as smoke inhalation, and the other two are more serious and unspecified, fire officials said.

Authorities described the fire as ‘possibly suspicious’ at a press conference, but declined to specify what evidence may point to arson at this early stage.

LAFD arson investigators and the Los Angeles Police Department are cooperating in an investigation into whether the fire was intentionally set, and whether there is any connection between the fire and another one about two hours earlier just three blocks away.

‘It’s very, very early. We don’t know if we have an arson or an accidental fire at this point,’ said LAPD West Bureau Deputy Chief Justin Eisenberg at a press conference.

The Los Angeles Fire Department said that although it had earlier claimed people had jumped from the building, those reports were incorrect, and the people who contemplated jumping were successfully rescued by ladder trucks.

The LAFD said in a statement: ‘Despite reliable eyewitnesses vividly describing one or more persons ‘jumping’ from the 6th floor, we surmise that such person/s may have appeared, disappeared (returned briefly inside) and returned to the building’s exterior in an area heavily charged with smoke, leading the eyewitnesses to believe they had jumped rather than temporarily retreated into the building.’

‘It is likely the jumper/s in question was the man later safely rescued by an LAFD Firefighter atop an extended aerial ladder,’ the statement said.

At least 15 residents were evacuated by helicopter from the building’s roof, officials said.

The city fire department also rescued a small dog from the rooftop, with a rescuer in an orange jumpsuit clutching the pet while riding in a litter that was raised up to the helicopter, live video from KTLA shows.

‘We have rarely done rooftop evacuations for medical purposes. Rarely,’ Fire Chief Ralph Terrazas said, adding that the strategy was ‘very effective.’

Residents were seen gathering on the top floor of the building awaiting evacuation as fire crews knocked down the blaze.

The fire was confirmed knocked down by 10am, less than two hours after the first 911 call was made.

Witnesses said that at least one of the units involved in the blaze was an Airbnb rental. The company did not immediately respond to an inquiry from DailyMail.com.

Residents who rent apartments in the building said that Airbnb sublets are forbidden by the building owners but are nonetheless common. DailyMail.com confirmed that active listings on Airbnb for the apartment complex.

The Los Angeles Fire Department said that 335 firefighters were assigned to battle the blaze, including four rescue-capable helicopters.

Chilling videos shared on social media show flames roaring from a balcony as a person clinging to a narrow ledge tries to inch away from the inferno.

A firefighter on a ladder truck was seen attempting to reach the person and bring them to safety.

Airbags were deployed on the ground in case the person jumped or fell, but ultimately were not necessary.

Resident Gavyn Straus, clad only in swim shorts and a towel, said he was in the swimming pool when he looked up and saw smoke, ran into the building to alert a woman working at the front desk but found she was already calling 911.

Straus said he and a maintenance worker took an elevator to the eighth floor, where they believed the fire was. They then went down to the seventh floor where they opened a door and thick, black smoke came out. Straus said someone came running out covered in soot.

Straus then went up to the 21st floor where he lives and found other residents were unaware of the fire. He knocked on doors and got a family out of the building.

Straus said initially he did not hear fire alarms but at some point the alarms did go off.

The building is the same one where a major fire broke out in October 2013.

The 2013 fire on the 11th floor injured eight people, displaced dozens of residents and caused millions of dollars in damages.

At that time, the building did not have sprinklers installed because it was built 52 years ago and was exempt from safety codes. Officials say that the building still does not have sprinklers.

The building is part of the Barrington Plaza apartment complex. At the time of its completion, in 1962, it was described as the largest and tallest privately built apartment development west of the Mississippi.

Police said that a Red Cross shelter had been set up for any displaced residents at the Westwood Rec Center at 1350 South Sepulveda.