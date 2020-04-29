Three US Navy videos of UFOs have been published by the Pentagon

THE US GOVERNMENT HAS released three videos from the Navy which show unidentified flying objects, also known as UFOs.

The US Department of Defense has declassified the Navy videos, one of which was captured in November 2004 and the other two in January 2015.

These videos had been circulating in the public domain after they were leaked in 2007 and 2017, the Pentagon said in a statement marking their official release yesterday.

The aerial objects visible in the videos remain characterised as “unidentified”.

The Pentagon said that the US Navy had confirmed previously that these videos were indeed Navy videos, but had reviewed whether it was classified information and found that the videos weren’t “sensitive”:

After a thorough review, the department has determined that the authorized release of these unclassified videos does not reveal any sensitive capabilities or systems, and does not impinge on any subsequent investigations of military air space incursions by unidentified aerial phenomena.

“The Department of Defense is releasing the videos in order to clear up any misconceptions by the public on whether or not the footage that has been circulating was real, or whether or not there is more to the videos,” it stated.