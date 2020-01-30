Three women found murdered in Miami home as cops search for missing baby and his father

Three women were found murdered in a Miami home Tuesday and a baby is missing, leading cops to launch a desperate search for baby boy and his father.

The three women, who were all Hispanic and aged between 40 and 80, were found dead from gunshot wounds inside the home in a remote neighborhood in south Miami-Dade.

Police confirmed a baby boy is also missing. It’s not clear exactly how old the baby is.

They are now searching for the child’s father Ernesto Caballeiro, 49, who they believe may have information about the case and could be in trouble.

Video courtesy of Local 10

Officers were called to the home Tuesday after a family member of the victims called by after making repeated attempts to contact them and found the bodies of the three women, Lee Cowart, a spokesman for Miami-Dade police said.

The last known contact the women had was at about 10:30 a.m. that day, police said.

Cowart confirmed that police are ‘are attempting to locate’ Caballeiro, who lived at the home where the triple homicide happened.

According to Local 10 Caballero is not considered a person of interest in the murders.

A source said police believe Caballeiro is still in the nearby area because of items that were left at the home, reported The Miami Herald.

The home and surrounding road have been taped off by police and much of the neighborhood is on lock down while the search continues.

Police are asking anyone with information to call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at (305) 471-TIPS