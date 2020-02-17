Three women who illegally crossed the Mexican border into California die in a storm

Three women have died and two men have been taken into custody after illegally crossing the border from Mexico into California and getting caught in a storm in the Laguna Mountains of San Diego.

The women were discovered on Monday afternoon after border patrol officers received a call from a 911 operator informing them that five people were in need of assistance.

A rescue team located the women in the mountains near the Cuyapaipe Indian Reservation around 5pm, just hours after being alerted.

According to Fox News, two of the women were unresponsive when they were discovered and the third woman died about two and a half hours later.

The weather prevented the bodies from being recovered, but rescuers were planning to return when conditions improved.

The bodies will then be handed over to the San Diego County Medical Examiner.

The officers were able to save a 22-year-old man and a 37-year-old man, both Mexican citizens.

The men were taken into custody for processing for illegally crossing the border.

News of the women’s deaths come as the Trump Administration continues to crack down on illegal immigration.

On Monday US Attorney General William Barr announced that the administration will begin piling sanctions on sanctuary cities whose policies protect immigrants who are illegally in the states.