Thumb-believable! Indian woman with NINETEEN toes and 12 fingers sets new world record

A woman in India with 31 fingers and toes is set to enter the Guinness World Records book – but says she has been branded a witch by superstitious neighbours.

Kumari Nayak, 63, was born with polydactylism which occurs when too many fingers and toes are formed in the womb during the sixth or seventh week of pregnancy.

The condition effects up to one in a thousand babies born worldwide but can often be corrected with surgery.

Kumari, from the village of Kadapada, in the Ganjam district of Odisha, has 19 toes and 12 fingers.

She beats the previous record holder, dad-of-two Devendra Suthar, 47, who has 14 toes and 14 fingers and lives in Gujarat, western India. He entered the record book in 2014.

Kumari says she has been forced to hide herself away at home for most of her life because superstitious villagers think she’s a witch.

She said: ‘I was born with this defect and could not be treated because I belong to a poor family.

‘It has now been 63 years that I have had this condition.

‘The residents nearby, who are too much into blind faiths, believe that I am a witch and keep away from me. They sometimes come to see my condition – but never help.

‘I am forced to stay indoors as I am being treated differently which is not a nice way of treatment from my neighbours.’

One of her friends said: ‘This is a small village and people here are superstitious and so treat her like a witch.

‘I know that she has a medical problem and has nothing to do with what others believe her to be.

‘I feel so sorry for her that she cannot even afford to get herself treated.’

Govenment officials have offered her a home and a pension and are trying to spread awareness among her neighbours.

An administrative department spokesman said: ‘We are aware of her situation and have offered all possible helps.

‘We are also educating her neighbours to treat her with love and compassion and that she is not a witch.’