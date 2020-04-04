Tiger King Carole Baskin’s ex claims she told him ‘dead bodies can’t talk’

It has been claimed by Carole Baskin’s ex-boyfriend Jay Baykal the animal lover discussed her husband’s disappearance prior to the documentary appearing on Netflix

New Netflix documentary Tiger King is currently one of the most talked-about US shows, and new details have surfaced about Carole Baskin’s missing husband.

The one-off series follows the rise and fall of Joe Exotic, the self-titled Tiger King, and his long-running beef with Carole, and shines a light on the disappearance of Don Lewis, which still hasn’t been solved.

While the docuseries doesn’t point the finger at Carole, it hints at the tiger lover’s involvement in his mysterious departure.

Since the show dropped on the streaming platform, a former boyfriend of Carole’s has now come forward and claimed she made questionable comments regarding Don.

Author Robert Moor, who spent four years working on a podcast and a long magazine article about Carole and her feud with Joe Exotic, caused quite the stir with his fresh allegations.

Last week he tweeted: “After Don Lewis vanished, but before Carole married Howard, she dated a guy named Jay Baykal.

“In 2002, Jay filed a restraining order against Carole, which includes some bizarre and suspicious-sounding details regarding Don’s disappearance.”

He then followed up his original tweet by sharing a link to several documents, revealing that Jay did file a restraining order, which was not granted.

Part of the restraining order application read: “Her prior husband presumed dead, one day she (Carole) said to me when I asked her ‘what happens if your husband shows up now?’

“Her response was, ‘Dead bodies can’t talk’.”

The statement added: “Her former husband’s daughter told me she could be dangerous and watch my back.”

In the restraining order application, it was claimed Carole carried two guns because she had told him she was a suspect in her husband’s disappearance.