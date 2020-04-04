Tiger King music: Who REALLY wrote Joe Exotic’s songs? The band behind country songs

THE TIGER KING MUSIC has caught the attention of fans of the Netflix docuseries. But who really wrote Joe Exotic’s songs and who were the country singers?

Tiger King on Netflix which stars eccentric tiger keeper Joe Exotic who says he has many talents. The series is about big cat breeding in America and focuses on Exotic’s GW Zoo in Oklahoma, which he ran before being sentenced to 22 years in prison in January 2020. The big cat keeper said he was also a singer, but it may not have been him singing ‘I Saw A Tiger’ after all.

Following the release of the series, fans were keen to find out more about Exotic’s music career after his song ‘I Saw a Tiger’ was featured. The particular episode saw Exotic playing with his tigers in some slow-motion shots, and he was also playing the guitar. However, the Metro reported he mimed along to the work of another country group, who he had been paying to create songs for him. Exotic would then lip-sync their work and would release as his own – but who really wrote and performed the songs?

The group behind the songs featured in the series are The Clinton Johnson Band – a country-rock band from Vancouver. The band is made up of Vince Johnson and Danny Clinton, and Johnson has spoken out hoping the band will be recognised for their work. Clinton, his bandmate, died in October 2019. The pair had answered an advertisement to help promote the GW Zoo and they were signed up to create 20 songs for Exotic. Speaking to TMZ Johnson said he had received a lot of interest from journalists but he wanted to be recognised by music labels.

Exotic’s rival Carole Baskin, an animal activist at Big Cat Rescue, also made the claim the songs were not his own. In the series Exotic talks a lot about his music which is centred around tigers, but Carole said he paid someone to make the songs. She wrote on her blog about the lip-syncing, saying: “The documentary never does reveal that Joe Exotic only lip-synced to songs written and recorded by Vince Johnson and Danny Clinton. “Despite the producers being told otherwise, and them recording his voiceover in the car, and after we gave them the lead to find the singer/songwriter. “The mix softened Joe’s voice against Vince’s voice on the CD in the car so much that I don’t think the media or most viewers figured out that it wasn’t Joe singing the song.”

Exotic is currently serving his sentence after orchestrating a murder-for-hire plot to have Baskin killed. He and Baskin had relentlessly tried to shut one another down and their rivalry is made clear throughout the documentary series. The GW Zoo in Oklahoma is still up and running and is under new management, but the latest news suggests it could be in danger. The Metro reported the zoo is “running on fumes” and it has lost out on customers.