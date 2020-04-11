Tiger King new episodes release date: When will new episode of Tiger King air?

TIGER KING is the most popular series on Netflix right now and fans have been wondering when the series will return. When will the new episode of Tiger King air?

Fans of Tiger King on Netflix will have by now heard of a special episode being released on the platform, hopefully sometime this month. Another documentary focussing on Carole Baskin and her husband has also been talked about. The series follows the eccentric Joe Exotic who used to run the GW Zoo big cat park in Oklahoma, US, before he was jailed on murder-for-hire charges in January 2020. Here is everything you need to know about what to expect from the new episode, which is yet to be confirmed by Netflix.

Exotic’s old business partner Jeff Lowe has now suggested one more episode of Tiger King is in the making, with filming due to start this week. The statement had been sent to American baseball player Justin Turner, who had been talking about the series on his wife’s podcast, Holding Kourt. In the video Lowe said: “Thank you for watching the show, take care guys, we love you, Netflix is adding one more episode, we will be filming here tomorrow. Take care, stay safe and put your mask on.” The official date for the new episode has not yet been revealed but fans should keep an eye out over the next few days as filming has now started. Lowe took the big cat park over in his name in order to help Exotic while he was facing a lawsuit against his rival, Carole Baskin. Another announcement has been made suggesting a documentary focusing entirely on Carole Baskin and her husband Howard is set to air soon.

In an interview with Netflix, Exotic said he was “done” with the Carole Baskin saga and wanted to focus on being a free man again. The documentary series has taken the world by storm as it follows the escalating rivalry between Exotic and animal welfare activist, Baskin. Baskin and her husband had been trying to shut Joe’s animal park down for years and had filed a number of lawsuits against him. He ended up signing the park over to Lowe but things did not go exactly to plan, as the docu-series shows. The series ends with Joe being caught by an agent who was acting undercover as a hitman, who had been hired to kill Baskin.

James Garretson, who had known Exotic for many years, volunteered himself as an informant for the FBI and had recorded conversations between himself and Joe. He arranged for Joe to meet a hitman, who was actually an undercover FBI agent, and Joe was arrested and later jailed. Fans have been following the series with intent to find out what happens to him and the animals at the GW Zoo in Oklahoma. The news of a new episode has been gratefully received and hundreds of fans have been liking Lowe’s social media post, talking about the new episode.

Fans do not know exactly what the new episode will focus on, as the final episode of the series, called Dethroned, sees Joe facing the courts. The synopsis for the final episode said: “Joe faces the music in the courtroom but insists the story is far from over. Jeff’s business prospects crumble. Former GW Zoo workers try to move on.” This suggests the new episode may tackle what happened to the former workers after they left and where they have ended up. It could also focus on Exotic’s attempt to be a free man and walk out of jail. In an interview with Netflix Exotic said that chapter of his life involving Carole Baskin was offficially over and he had a new focus now.