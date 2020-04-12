Tiger King sequel release date, plot: When is series about Carole Baskin and husband out?

TIGER KING: MURDER, MAYHEM AND MADNESS is the true crime documentary on Netflix that everybody is talking about. The story of Joe Exotic is far from over as it has just been announced that Investigation Discovery will be launching their own documentary, which promises to delve deep into Joe’s claims against his rival, Carole Baskin.

Tiger King: Murder, Mayhem and Madness is available to stream and download on Netflix now. The jaw-dropping documentary had many unanswered questions and left viewers wanting more. There is good news for true-crime and Tiger King fans, there is much more of Joe Exotic story to be told. Express.co.uk has everything you need to know.

When is new series about Carole Baskin and husband Don Lewis out? On Tuesday, April 7, Investigation Discovery announced they would be working on a new documentary titled Investigating the Strange World of Joe Exotic. Unfortunately, an official release date has not yet been confirmed by the channel. Due to the current coronavirus outbreak, production may take a while to start on the new series. For now, fans can expect Investigating the Strange World of Joe Exotic to air towards the end of the year or in early 2021.

What is Investigating the Strange World of Joe Exotic about? Unlike Tiger King: Murder, Mayhem and Madness on Netflix, the new documentary series from Investigation Discovery will be told entirely from Joe Exotic’s perspective. Exotic is currently serving 22 years in prison for the murder-to-hire plot of Carole Baskin. Therefore, is it likely that Exotic will be given his accounts from prison in Texas. The documentary will largely focus on his rival Carole Baskin and will explore Exotic’s claims that she had a role in her former husband, Don Lewis’s disappearance. In episode three of Tiger King on Netflix, viewers learned that Don Lewis mysteriously disappeared. Self-made Millionaire Don and Carole married in 1991 and were together until his disappearance in 1997. Lewis went missing on August 18, 1997, when he was almost 60 years old and has never been seen since.

He was reported missing by Baskin after three days when his van was recovered in Pilot County airport’s parking lot. Reportedly, he told Baskin he was heading to Costa Rica and this was the last time anyone heard from him. Following his disappearance, the police launched an investigation but no substantial evidence was found and it later became a cold case. Baskin has always denied any involvement in his disappearance and did so on camera in the Netflix documentary. However, Exotic believes that Baskin was responsible for her husband’s disappearance in order to claim his estate.

After the release of Tiger King on Netflix, Baskin slammed the documentary on her blog. She wrote how the documentary: “Had the sole goal of being as salacious and sensational as possible to draw viewers. “As part of that, it has a segment devoted to suggesting, with lies and innuendos from people who are not credible, that I had a role in the disappearance of my husband Don in 1997. In a press release, Investigation Discovery said: “The investigation you didn’t get to see, revealing the secrets only Joe knows, the exclusive footage that has never been shown and the search to answer the one question every person in America is asking themselves right now: although she’s denied it, is Carole Baskin responsible for the disappearance of her husband, Don Lewis? “No one seems to be talking — except for one man — and that man is the center of ID’s upcoming investigative series.” Announcing the news of the documentary, Henry Schleiff, group president of Investigation Discovery, Travel Channel, American Heroes Channel and Destination America said: “Viewers are understandably riveted by Netflix’s ‘Tiger King,’ but the millions of true crime fans around the world were left wanting more. “ID [Investigation Discovery] is the perfect place to find the inevitable sequel to this drama — featuring a missing husband, a hitman, and the illegal business of exotic animals.

“It’s time to let the cat out of the bag and address the lingering questions that viewers demand be answered.” The announcement comes just days after Hillsborough County Sheriff Chad Chronister tweeted asking for new leads in Lewis’ disappearance. Additionally, Jeff Lowe, the owner of GW Zoo which was once famously run by Joe Exotic teased there will be an additional episode of Tiger King, which is rumoured to be dropping this week. Express.co.uk will update this article when more information is available.

