Tiger King star Joe Exotic rushed to hospital after contracting coronavirus behind bars

The 57-year-old former big cat owner was behind bars in Texas.

He was serving a 22-year sentence for 17 charges of animal abuse and two counts of murder for hire.

The tiger enthusiast was put behind bars in 2019 after he was found guilty of paying a hitman $3,000 to kill h animal rights activist, Carole Baskin.

Joe, who is in the Netflix documentary ‘Tiger King’ is said to have tested positive for Covid-19 and has been rushed to hospital as a result.

The prison report said he caught the virus after self-isolating when cases arose at the jail.

Texomashompage.com confirmed that he tested positive for the virus and has been transferred to a hospital.

Joe recently shot to fame after his documentary ‘Tiger King’ was released on Netflix.

It showed his perplexing lifestyle surrounded by hundreds of tigers at his zoo.

He had several husbands at a time, but now is married to his fourth husband, Dillon Passage, 24.

Dillon told Andy Cohen on his SiriusXM show: “We speak like three to five times every day, but since he’s been moved to this new facility, they are putting him on a COVID-19 isolation because of the previous jail he was at, there were cases.

“I’ve yet to speak to him since he moved.”

Dillon proceeded to confirm that Joe “is in his own COVID-19 quarantine.”

The one-off Netflix series sees an ongoing feud between Joe and Carole, and also discusses the disappearance of Don Lewis, which has never been solved.

Tiger King hints at Carole’s speculated involvement with his mysterious disappearance.