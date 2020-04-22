Tiger King: Was Joe Exotic scared of tigers? Star speaks out about big cat fears

TIGER KING has become the most talked-about series on Netflix this year and a new episode revealed an interesting secret. Was Joe Exotic scared of tigers?

Tiger King on Netflix has become a global phenomenon with fans across the world tuning in to see more of the eccentric Joe Exotic. The series was so popular it warranted a new special episode, which aired on Netflix over the Easter weekend, and it was hosted by actor Joel McHale. In the special episode the actor interviews some of the leading lights in the series, including Exotic’s web series producer, Rick Kirkham.

Fans were thrilled to hear of the new special episode called The Tiger King and I, which aired on Netflix on Sunday, April 12. In the episode, McHale spoke to some of the main cast members from their homes and asked them some pressing questions about what they thought of the series and what they are up to now. One of the key players in the series, and on the special episode, is the cowboy hat-toting Rick Kirkham, who had been roped in to help Exotic boost his web show. Towards the end of the interview, Kirkham makes a claim that Exotic, who calls himself the Tiger King, is actually terrified of big cats.

He said: “One thing that wasn’t pointed out in the documentary series which is really important to know is Joe was terrified of big cats. “He was scared to death of the lions and tigers. In the shots you see when he’s in with the two tigers, the white one and the other one, the white one is blind and the other one is on tranquilisers. “It’s idiotic to think how he has become famous as the Tiger King when he’s so terrified of big cats.” Exotic has always said his love for big cats started when he was young and he has always cared about them. But he did later admit to shooting tigers at his big cat park in Oklahoma.

There is one scene in the series where Exotic is in the cage with a tiger who starts to bite his foot and the tiger pulls him to the ground. Exotic starts using the crutch he is holding to get the huge animal off him, and he claimed none of the other workers tried to help him. In the series, he would often be seen putting his hands through the cage to pet the large tigers, and he would hold the tiger cubs. The former zookeeper, who is now serving a 22-year-prison sentence, has not yet responded to the claims he was scared of the wild animals he was looking after.

After being found guilty of murder-for-hire having plotted against his rival Carole Baskin, he is serving time at the Fort Worth jail in Texas. He was moved there following an outbreak of coronavirus at his previous facility, and he continues to protest his innocence from inside prison. In The Tiger King and I episode, Kirkham explained how he came to meet Joe. The producer also said he is now living in Norway with his girlfriend. He recently featured in a double-page spread of a Norwegian newspaper, which carried a huge photo of Kirkham crouching next to a tiger.