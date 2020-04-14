Tiger King: What does Louis Theroux think of Joe Exotic? Star opens up on ‘oddities’

TIGER KING has become a popular documentary series on Netflix and fans across the world are obsessed with Joe Exotic. What did Louis Theroux think of meeting Joe Exotic?

Tiger King is a documentary series airing on Netflix which tells the story of eccentric big cat keeper Joe Exotic, and an eighth episode has just been released due to its popularity. Throughout the series viewers see the rising tension between Exotic and his rival, animal welfare campaigner Carole Baskin. Documentary maker Louis Theroux visited Exotic at his GW Zoo in Oklahoma back in 2011, before the Netflix series was made.

Fans first discovered Louis Theroux had met Exotic when the famous documentary maker tweeted about his encounter with the zookeeper. Exotic had featured in the documentary titled America’s Most Dangerous Pets, which took a wider look at big cats in captivity throughout America. The big cat keeper is currently serving a 22-year prison sentence on murder-for-hire charges, and this is focused on at the end of the Tiger King series. Theroux said on Twitter he would be sharing his thoughts on Tiger King, and his experience at the zoo, in the next couple of days and he has now written a lengthy article for The Times.

He explained how the seven-part Tiger King series has captivated millions of people across the world with its colourful characters. He said he knew several of the key players before watching the series, but he still marvelled at the strange twists and unexpected deaths. Theroux spent a week with the Tiger King when he visited the zoo for his own documentary, and he said he was a “larger-than-life” character. Exotic has had an eclectic mix of careers in his time, including a stage magician, pet shop owner, even a police officer.

Describing Exotic when they first met, Theroux said in his story for The Times: “When I met him, on a blustery May day in 2011, what stood out, apart from the blond mullet and the nervous energy, was the blue eyeliner tattooed on the rims under his eyes. “He was a strange mix of butch and femme signifiers. He carried a gun, which never left his side, and handcuffs, but there were also the aforementioned piercings and an air of heightened emotion.” Theroux warmed to Exotic from the moment he met him, saying his out-of-the-ordinary charm was endearing. The park itself has been described as a roadside zoo in the series but Theroux was impressed with the general state of the facility, saying it looked “solidly built”.

The controversy of big cat breeding was addressed by Theroux in his documentary and in the interview he goes on to talk about how the animals were used to make money. He said: “The flaw in this strategy — leaving aside the ethical issues involved in taking tiger cubs from their mothers on their first day of life and trucking them around suburban parking lots to be cuddled by children for photos — was not hard to spot. “Those tiger cubs were money-makers for a matter of months. There then followed another 20 years of life, during which they would be aggressive to the point of potentially killing any human within pouncing distance.” He also describes how he later met Tim Stark, another wild animal keeper who Theroux described as another “oddity” during his experience.

