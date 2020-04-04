Tiger King: What happened to Kelci Saffery? Where is Saff now?

TIGER KING is the wild new documentary series taking Netflix by storm after landing a couple of weeks ago. Many viewers are curious about Kelci Saffery, one of the workers at Joe Exotic’s Greater Wynnewood Exotic Animal Park and want to know where “Saff” is now?

Docuseries Tiger King came to Netflix recently and has become a massive hit. Tiger King follows the rivarly between big cat owner and head of the Greater Wynnewood Exotic Animal Park (GW Zoo)1 in Oklahoma Joe Exotic and animal rights activist Carole Baskin. Express.co.uk has everything you need to know about Tiger King: Murder, Mayhem, Madness and Joe Exotic – real name Joseph Maldonado-Passage.

The docuseries also looks at other big cat owners such as Bhagavan Doc Antle, who Exotic idolised. Tiger King shows the day-to-day running of Exotic’s animal park and features former employers who worked at GW Zoo. Among the workers at the zoo was Kelci “Saff” Saffery, who used to be a member of the US armed forces and toured Afghanistan and Iraq. Saff is reportedly trans and goes by the “he/him” pronouns, according to author Robert Moor, who wrote about the zoo for New York Magazine. The show details how Saff lost an arm during his time at the zoo – but what happened to the worker there and afterwards?

What happened to Kelci Saffery? Episode two of Tiger King opens with an explanation of how Saffery lost an arm in a horrific accident. During the filming of the documentary, the camera crew captured the aftermath of the tiger attack on Saff. The GW employee was attacked after putting an arm through a cage and a big cat tried to rip it off. As Saff tried to pull the arm out, the skin was ripped by the metal on the cage.

Saff was offered the opportunity of either an amputation or two years of reconstructive surgery. The zoo worker decided to lose the arm and return to work. In the series Saff said: “My biggest thing was derived from Joe. He said, ‘Our mission is to give these animals a fighting chance.’ “So, I knew if I stayed in that hospital, the media wins.

“I see how much they blew it up into this horror story that I felt like the best thing to do was get right back to work. To set things right.” Saff was back in the park working a mere five days after the amputation, a total of seven days in the hospital. Despite losing the arm, Saffery didn’t have any ill will towards the park. The zoo worker went on to say after returning to work: “This was just another day for me to overcome.

“My attitude is nothing can bring me down and it’s really easy to do that here.” In a recent interview on Lights Out With David Spade, Saff was pragmatic and said the day of the accident was a moment of “complacency”. Saff said: “It’s not the fault of the tiger from my end and it’s not the fault of the tiger from the zoo’s itself.” The tiger which attacked Saff wasn’t put down but just moved off the park and no longer interacted with the public. Saff left the park in 2018 around the same time as Exotic, who is serving time in prison. There have been many viewers who have been wondering what Joe is doing now and what happened to him. Saff said he departed because “the reason I was there went away, so I left”. Some viewers have alsoo been wondering about Carole Baskin and what happened to her after the show.

What happened to Kelci Saffery?