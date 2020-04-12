Tiger King’s Joe Exotic claims judge is ‘homophobic’ in £72m court case

Tiger King star, Joe Exotic, is currently serving a 22-year jail sentence and is filing an $88 million civil rights case claiming that his rights had been violated

Star of Tiger King, Joe Exotic is claiming that his civil rights have been violated in a civil case – but wants a new judge.

The Netflix documentary star who leads Tiger King: Murder, Mayhem and Madness is hoping to claim almost $89 million (£72million) in damages but has also stated in court documents that he wants a new judge to aid him during the hearing.

Joe, 57, is currently serving time in prison for attempting to facilitate the murder of Carole Baskin as well as animal cruelty charges.

He has also claimed that the judge who conducted the hearings is homophobic.

Joe also claims that the judge is an animal advocate and says that he cannot go on fair trial under this judge.

Legal documents filed on April 6th and acquired by Mirror Online show that Joe has filed to have Judge Scott Palk rescue himself from the civil case against several parties which includes former wildlife agents and Assistant US Attorney.

He later goes on to say that Judge Palk has a “major conflict of interest” in the case.

The documents filed by Exotic state that the judge has overseen civil cases involving his zoo, his mother and the alleged victim in his criminal case, Carole Baskin of Big Cat Rescue in the past.

He says that the judge cannot be fair as he is homophobic and an animal rights activist.

The documents filed at the District Court in Oklahoma goes on to state: “The Plaintiff argues that not only does Judge Scott Palk have a conflict of interest in all of these cases but has a borderline conflict of being an animals rights advocate, and homophobic due to the hostile and agitated remarks made in open court toward the Plaintiff during sentencing of the criminal case of which he should have recused himself from the beginning of the criminal case.

“Remarks made like ‘I will make sure you are never around another animal the rest of your life’. The plaintiff has never been accused of animal abuse in his life to deserve such a statement.”

They continue: “Judge Palk also stated, ‘You were trying to broker a pair of lions to support your husband from Jail’ in a very hostile voice. Which even if the Plaintiff would have done this, which he did not. It was perfectly legal as it was within the boundaries of the State of Texas of which his husband and the breeder lived.

“So all of this was uncalled for. Remarks due to Judge Scott Palks prejudice because of being involved in all the civil cases, so the Plaintiff is asking for the motion to have Judge Scott Palk recuse himself and a non-bias Judge to be appointed this case.”

They closed with: “Joseph Maldonado-Passage.”

He is hoping to claim $73,840,000 in damages as well as a further $15 million for “fake arrest, false imprisonment, discrimination, malicious prosecution, selective enforcement, misinterpreting the law and the death of Shirley Schreibvogel.”

He believes his mum, Shirley, was murdered.