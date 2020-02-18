Tiger latches on to drape hanging from terrified tourists’ safari jeep and chases after them

This is the spine-chilling moment a group of tourists almost become a tiger’s next meal when it chased their bus through a jungle.

The tour group, who were enjoying a safari in the central Indian state of Chhattisgarh, came across two tigers fighting in the middle of the road on Friday.

But when the bus stopped in the jungle on the outskirts of Raipur, one of the tigers grabbed at the curtain in the window and then started making chase.

The tigers had been viciously sparring on a dirt track lined on each side by trees.

And it was only when the bus approached too closely that the animals fell apart, and one went for a new target while the other slunk quietly away.

As the tiger tried to attack the bus the tourists shouted at the driver to speed away, while their guide picked up a camera to film the encounter.

The feline got dangerously close, as the tourists filmed and watched on with trepidation.

It soon became clear the bus would get away and its passengers started laughing with relief.

The tour guide and bus driver were employed by the Chhattisgarh Forest Department.

They were both sacked once the video showing the close encounter came to light.

‘As per our preliminary inquiry, the video was shot by the guide. Guides and drivers are trained to ensure the safety of animals and visitors at the safari, but these two staff members ignored protocol,’ safari director M Mercy Bella said.

‘Instead of accelerating the vehicle, they should have waited and let the situation normalise,’ she added.