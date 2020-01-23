TikTok sparks more rumors of paid streaming service in licensing deal that adds THOUSANDS of labels

TikTok users will have a much easier time scoring videos thanks to a new partnership that could open the door for the platform’s long-rumored streaming service.

According to a report from TechCrunch, TikTok has partnered up with the licensing company Merlin to make a new array of independent artists available to users who want to spruce up their videos with music.

Among the record labels with licensing deals through Merlin are indie mainstays like Sub Pop – the former home of bands like Nirvana – and Domino.

In addition to a broader library of music for TikTok to users to choose from, the deal also signals that the Chinese social media giant will eventually roll out a rumored music streaming service reportedly called ‘Resso.’

‘Independent artists and labels are such a crucial part of music creation and consumption on TikTok. We’re excited to partner with Merlin to bring their family of labels to the TikTok community,’ said Ole Obermann, TikTok’s Global Head of Music in a statement.

‘The breadth and diversity of the catalogue presents our users with an even larger canvas from which to create, while giving independent artists the opportunity to connect with TikTok’s diverse community.’

For TikTok, a successful streaming service represents a major way for the company to start funneling in revenue.

Despite TikTok’s meteoric rise in popularity – it recently became the second most downloaded app of the decade – it has not been as successful in making the app profitable.

Last year, TikTok started to explore selling users data as a means of helping to bolster revenue.

AdWeek reported in August that the company was testing a local network for advertisers that allows parties to target TikTok users both in and outside of the app.

In the test, TikTok explored using data like what videos users watched, to serve targeted ads. The test was rolled out only in east Asia.

As for Resso, it’s unclear when exactly TikTok plans to unveil the service or how much it will cost.

According to TechCrunch, TikTok’s parent company, ByteDance, owns the trademark to the service and has already started to strike deals with other music labels.

Prior rumors suggested the Resso may roll out first in India where hundreds of millions of people have already downloaded the app.