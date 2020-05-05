TikTok user goes viral with recipe for Vietnamese avocado dessert

A Vietnamese woman living in the US has demonstrated how she combines chopped avocado, condensed milk, and ice to create a dessert, and the video has been viewed more than 13.8 million times.

TikTok user Thảo My, who goes by the username @bbymmii, shared footage of herself preparing the easy-to-make treat on March 17, right when people were looking for new recipes to try while quarantined at home amid the coronavirus pandemic.

‘When I came to America, I was very confused as to why you would put avocados in a salad,’ she says at the start of the video. ‘Because in Vietnam, we would eat it as a dessert. So, today, I will show you how my country eats it.’

Thảo explains you only need one avocado, one can of condensed milk, and some crushed ice to create the dessert.

She then demonstrates how you cut the avocado into bite-sized pieces, add crushed iced on top, and pour the condensed milk over it.

‘Yum,’ Thảo says. ‘Last step is to smash it all together and enjoy.’

The dish looks almost like a bowl of cereal after she is done mixing the ingredients together with a spoon.

‘It’s an Asian tingz . But please try it!!’ she captioned the clip.

In many Asian and Portuguese-speaking countries such as Brazil, avocados are eaten as a dessert and used to make smoothies, ice cream, and other sweet treats.

The viral video has received more than two million likes, and many people took to the comments to share how they eat avocado.

‘My mom is Filipino and she does this well,’ one person wrote. ‘It’s so good.’

‘Filipinos do this too. Sometimes with sugar,’ another added, while someone else commented: ‘I eat it with sugar.’

Others shared that they like to blend avocado in their smoothies, a welcome addition that is becoming more and more popular with Americans.

As for the naysayers, the woman urged them to give the recipe a chance.

‘Just because you’re used to eating it a certain way. Doesn’t mean it can’t be eaten another way. STAY OPEN MINDED.’