TikTok users share DIY Dunkaroos recipes

While Americans eagerly await the return of Dunkaroos this summer, some are taking matters into their own hands — and kitchens.

TikTok users have discovered how to make their own versions of the cookie-dunking treat at home using just three ingredients.

Dozens have shared videos of themselves whipping up the snack with just cake mix, whipped cream, and milk.

Dunkaroos were a favorite of ‘90s kids but were tragically discontinued in 2002, much to the disappointment of fans who miss the nostalgic snack.

So some have resorted to getting creative, experimenting in their kitchens to replicate the recipe. And it seems they have landed on one that works.

Several recipe sites and cooking blogs have shared how-to guides, and now those who’ve tested it out are sharing videos on TikTok using the hashtag #dunkaroodip.

The recipe requires one box of cake mix, with most using either Pillsbury Funfetti Cake Mix or Betty Crocker Rainbow Bit Cake mix.

After pouring the dry cake mix in a bowl, they add either whipped cream from a can or Cool Whip whipped topping.

Finally, they finish off with a dash of milk, stirring it all together.

Then, there are the dip-ins: Teddy Grahams are a natural favorite, but regular animal crackers, graham crackers, vanilla wafers, or just about any cookie will do.

One particularly popular Dunkaroo Dip video has been viewed over 760,000 times since it was posted in February.

Meanwhile, General Mills is bringing back real Dunkaroos in late May. The brand first made the big announcement in February, revealing that the discontinued cookies-and-frosting combo was making a comeback.

Today, they announced that the snack would begin to hit 7-Eleven in late May and would be nationwide at other retailers in July.

And as a sneak preview, they gave away 5,000 packs for free online today — but they were all snapped up in a matter of seconds.

‘We know people are looking for delicious comfort foods and even a little bit of fun,’ Dan Stangler, business unit director, Indulgent Snacks at General Mills, said.

‘To thank those who have been eagerly awaiting the return of Dunkaroos, we’re excited to offer a limited batch a few weeks ahead of schedule that can be ordered from the comfort of home.’