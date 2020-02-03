Tim Tebow and wife share Maldives honeymoon photos

Tim Tebow and his new wife Demi-Leigh Nel-Peters have shared several loved-up photos from their luxury honeymoon in the Maldives.

The former NFL footballer, 32, and his pageant queen wife, 24, are currently honeymooning at the Maldives’ five-star Soneva Jani resort.

The newlyweds have shared several photos on Instagram of themselves soaking up the lavish resort and island sunsets.

Their luxurious honeymoon comes after they tied the knot in a glamorous South African wedding.

Tebow, a devout Christian who vowed to stay abstinent until marriage, married his South African beauty at the La Paris Estate in Cape Town.

Their wedding followed a weekend of glamorous pre-wedding celebrations that the pair documented on social media.

Nel-Peters, who is a spokes model for David’s Bridal, wore a custom gown by the wedding dress giant and accessorized with Marion Rehwinkel Jewelery.

Meanwhile, Tebow suited up in Antar Levar.

The couple, who became engaged last January, met back in 2018 at an annual special needs charity event Tebow hosts.

His Night to Shine event is essentially a prom for people with special needs.

His future wife’s younger sister, Franje, was born with special needs. She passed away in May.

Nel-Peters attended the charity event and the pair quickly started emailing back and forth.

Tim, whose Christian beliefs convinced him to remain celibate until marriage based on Hebrews 13:4, detailed how the couple kept to that promise.

‘It’s just a choice that we made that we both wanted to do that together and just try to make it as special as possible,’ he said prior to the wedding.

Before meeting his now-wife, Tebow previously dated Camilla Belle and Olivia Culpo.

Currently, the ESPN college football analyst is playing baseball in the minor leagues.

The New York Mets extended a spring training invitation to Tebow.

He has spent the past three seasons in the Mets’ organization and has a collective .223 average with 18 homers and 107 RBIs in 287 games across all levels.

Tebow had four homers and 19 RBIs at Syracuse last season and struck out 98 times in just 239 at-bats. His season was cut short by a hand laceration suffered on July 21.

He was a star quarterback who won the Heisman Trophy at Florida in 2007. He spent four seasons (2006-09) with the Gators and passed for 9,285 yards, 88 touchdowns and 16 interceptions, while also compiling 2,947 rushing yards and 57 touchdowns.

He played in 35 NFL games with the Denver Broncos (2010-11) and New York Jets (2012) and passed for 2,422 yards, 17 touchdowns and nine interceptions while rushing for 989 yards and 12 scores.

Tebow was one of eight non-roster players invited to spring training by the Mets.

I get to thank God each day the rest of my life that He gave me you. 1 Corinthians 13:7 – “Love bears all things, believes all things, hopes all things, endures all things.” @demileighnp, the best is yet to come and I can’t wait to charge after life head on with you as together we love, we hope, we believe and we endure whatever life brings. • Wedding Designer: @zavionk 📷: @hanrihumanweddings

