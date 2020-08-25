Timeline: How Phil Hogan spent his time in Ireland and where he travelled to

EU COMMISSIONER PHIL Hogan has issued his much-anticipated report to European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen about his movements in Ireland this month.

Hogan has faced scrutiny to explain how he spent his time in Ireland in recent weeks following the fallout from the Oireachtas Golf Society event last week.

In a memorandum to Von der Leyen this afternoon, Hogan outlined how he travelled between Kildare, Kilkenny, Dublin, Limerick and Galway during his stay here.

Here’s the timeline of his movements released this afternoon…

31 July

Hogan arrives in Ireland, where he completes the Passenger Locator Form before travelling to his temporary residence in Co Kildare.

5 August

Hogan is admitted to a Dublin hospital for a medical procedure. While in hospital, he tests negative for Covid-19, adding in his statement that ”a negative test result ends the self-restriction period”.

6 August

Hogan is discharged from hospital and returns to his temporary residence in Kildare.



File photo. Hogan speaking to von der Leyen last January.



Source: Etienne Ansotte EC/DPA/PA Images

7 August

Hogan travels to Kilkenny. In a previous statement, he says he travelled to the county “for a period of convalescence” and to complete his period of quarantine.

8 August

Localised lockdowns come into effect in Kildare, Laois and Offaly.

12 August

Hogan travels to Dublin for work at the European Commission office.

While in Dublin, he holds separate meetings with Tánaiste Leo Varadkar and Minister of State with responsibility for Trade Promotion, Digital and Company Regulation Robert Troy to brief them on ongoing negotiations with the US.

The Irish Examiner is reporting today that he stayed in the Dunraven Arms Hotel in Adare, Co Limerick that night. However, Hogan’s statement does not explain where he travelled to after his work in Dublin.



Hogan says he held a meeting with Leo Varadkar on 12 August



Source: RollingNews.ie

13 August

Hogan plays golf in Adare, Co Limerick before returning to Kilkenny.

17 August

Hogan travels from Kilkenny to Galway via Kildare, where he stops briefly at his property to collect personal belongings and papers relating to the ongoing trade negotiations with the US.

On his journey, Hogan states that he was stopped by a garda for using his mobile phone while driving.

18 August

Hogan plays golf in Galway and stays in Clifden. His statement this afternoon says he did not take part in any formal dinner or reception that night.

19 August

Hogan plays golf in Clifden again, before attending the now infamous Oireachtas Golf Society dinner with Minister Dara Calleary, Independent TD Noel Grealish and dozens of others.

21 August

Hogan returns from Galway to his residence in Kildare to collect his remaining personal belongings, including his passport.

He stays there overnight before an early morning flight to Brussels. Meanwhile, ‘golfgate’ dominates Irish news headlines.

22 August

Hogan returns to Brussels.