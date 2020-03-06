Tito’s Vodka warns it can’t be used in homemade hand sanitizer formulas

Tito’s Vodka is warning customers that it can’t be used in homemade hand sanitizer formulas because it isn’t strong enough.

The US is facing a Purell hand sanitizer shortage as demand for the disinfectant soared 1,400 percent amid the coronavirus outbreak.

The shortage has led people to make their own homemade versions consisting of vodka, aloe gel and essential oils to keep the fast-spreading virus at bay.

However, Tito’s Vodka says its brand is not strong enough to be effective in killing germs.

On Monday one Twitter user tweeted ‘Just made me some @TitosVodka hand sanitizer’.

The Twitter account for Titos Vodka then responded: ‘Per the CDC, hand sanitizer needs to contain at least 60% alcohol. Tito’s Handmade Vodka is 40% alcohol, and therefore does not meet the current recommendation of the CDC.’

‘Washing hands with soap and water is the best way to get rid of germs in most situations. If soap and water are not readily available, you can use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer that contains at least 60% alcohol,’ the company said in a statement.

Tito’s Vodka gave the same reply to several other savvy users who were using the brand to make their homemade sanitizer gel.

‘As soon as we saw the incorrect articles and social posts, we wanted to set the record straight,’ Tito’s Vodka shared with DailyMail.com in a statement.

‘While it would be good for business for our fans to use massive quantities of Tito’s for hand sanitizer, it would be a shame to waste the good stuff, especially if it doesn’t sanitize (which it doesn’t, per the CDC).’

Twitter users joked that Tito’s Vodka was missing out on ‘some advertising opportunities with recipes for homemade hand sanitizer’.

So far in the US there are over 200 reported coronavirus cases and there have been 11 deaths in the country.

Health officials say the best way to avoid the disease, which is spread through viral particles like mucus or saliva, is to keep washing your hands, avoid touching your face and disinfect the space around you.

While hand sanitizer in stores seem to be flying off the shelves, Purell said it is working to meet the spike in demand.

‘We have experienced several demand surges in the past during other outbreaks — and this is on the higher end of the spectrum but not unprecedented,’ a spokesperson with Gojo, the parent company of Purell, said in a statement.

‘We have added shifts and have team members working overtime – in accordance with our plans for situations like this.’