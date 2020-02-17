Toddler sinks to the bottom of a hotel swimming pool and nearly drowns while surrounded by adults

Michigan police have released a horrifying video showing the moment a toddler nearly drowned in the swimming pool of a hotel while surrounded by more than a dozen adults and older children.

The boy was eventually pulled from the water after another child noticed him at the bottom of the pool, and two off-duty nurses who heard screams for help managed to resuscitate him.

The Livonia Police Department released video the of the incident that happened just before 8pm on January 24 at the Holiday Inn & Suites in Livonia to remind parents to keep an eye on their children when near water.

In the video, the two-year-old boy, who has been identified as Kenvonte ‘KJ’ Thompson Jr, is with his family as they celebrate his sister’s ninth birthday. But he is seen wandering to the edge of the pool where a group of kids are playing.

He then sits on the edge of the pool before lowering himself into the water.

Moments later, the boy struggles to stay afloat and flails around in the water with other children and adults nearby.

Somehow, KJ ends up further away from the group of people and is seen barely moving on his back underwater.

The clip then shows him face down underwater as he continues to sink all the way to the bottom.

A nine-year-old girl then pointed out that the child was lying motionless at the bottom of the pool to her godmother.

The woman walks over to investigate and screams for others to call 911. She then dives into the pool and pulls the child from the water.

According to a press release from Muskegon Community College, their nurses, Amy Herrington and Yolanda Burris, were at the hotel for a nearby annual Michigan Nursing Student Association Convention when their workout in the hotel’s facility was interrupted by screams.

‘A kid came running down the hallway yelling, “There’s a baby in the bottom of the pool!”‘ Herrington said.

‘We both stopped immediately,’ added Burris. ‘Amy ran out first and I followed her.’

‘A lady had pulled the baby out of the pool and started CPR,’ Burris recalled. ‘She was trying to do her best, but I taught CPR and it did not look effective to me.’

Herrington said she then ‘pushed the lady out of the way’ and started CPR to try to revive KJ.

‘We didn’t think he was going to come back. We didn’t hear any breathing. He wasn’t responding,’ said Burris.

The nurses said KJ eventually started breathing and making faint whimpering sounds.

He was then transported to a local hospital where he was treated and released.

Capt Ron Taig of Livonia police told the DailyMail.com that the department decided to share the graphic video on social media, because they wanted to bring awareness to drownings.

Taig warned parents and guardians of young children to ‘be aware’.

‘Watch your children. Because of the confusion and chaos, the child gets too far away. You gotta keep people close,’ he added.

In the Facebook post from the department, officers also listed facts about drownings.

‘According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, three children die every day as a result of drowning,’ the department wrote in the caption of the video.

‘In fact, drowning kills more children ages one to four than anything else except birth defects.

‘Thankfully, parents can play a key role in protecting the children they love from drowning. The Livonia Police Department would like to remind you to always monitor children in the water,’ police said.

Police said they have concluded their investigation and have turned it over to the prosecutor’s office.

The boy’s mother and aunt were at the pool when the incident occurred.

It’s unclear if charges will be filed.