Tom Brady receives Tampa Bay assurances as NFL great prepares for New England exit

Tampa Bay Buccaneers linebacker Lavonte David has assured Tom Brady his new dressing room will have his back as he prepares to play for a new franchise after 20 years at the New England Patriots.

Brady, 42, became a free agent for the first time earlier this year before penning a two-year with the Bucs.

The quarterback will take over from Jameis Winston as the franchise look to make the play-offs for the first time since 2007.

And David has already reached out to Brady about his big move.

“I got an opportunity to talk to him, he reached out to me and we had a good conversation,” he said.

“He reached out to me, speaking on the fact that I was a leader on defence and him coming in asking me what to expect.

“[It was about] him just coming in and falling in line with everybody else.

“I just told him, ‘Just be you. This is going to be a locker room that you love. There’s a lot of young guys who are hungry and a lot of guys who are going to have your back no matter what.'”

Brady and the Patriots flopped last season, missing the play-offs for the first time since 2002.

But those at Tampa still believe the NFL great has the quality to spearhead a Super Bowl charge.

“He just said he was going to come in and be himself, he’s going to have fun, he’s going to compete,” added David.

“He’s going to get this thing rolling, try to get some wins in Tampa, and hopefully play in a Super Bowl in Tampa.

“That’s the main goal that we want. We talked about that as well.

“He’s a guy who’s been there plenty of times and has won six of them.

“He knows what it takes and I told him there are going to be a lot of guys who are going to have your back and are going to ride with you.”