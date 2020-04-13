Tom Brady reveals moment he knew he would leave New England Patriots for the Buccanneers

Tom Brady has discussed his exit from the New England Patriots.

Tom Brady has revealed that he knew last year that he would be leaving the New England Patriots at the end of the past NFL season. Brady left the Patriots after 20 years and six Super Bowl rings to join the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Brady sent shockwaves through the NFL last month as he walked away from Gillette Stadium. The legendary quarterback had been with the Patriots since he was drafted with the 199th pick of the 2000 draft. During his time in New England, he worked his way to becoming one of the best players in the history of the sport, winning six Super Bowl championships along the way. But that spell came to an end after a disappointing playoff exit at the end of last season. JUST IN: Eddie Hearn calls Dana White’s UFC 249 and plans ‘bad taste’

The 42-year-old became a free agent at the conclusion of the season, and opted to head south to join up with the Tampa Bay Buccanneers. Brady has downplayed any suggestions of a falling out with the Patriots' front office, while revealing that he made the decision last year. "I don't think there was a final, final decision until it happened," Brady said of his decision to leave New England and sign with the Buccanneers. "But I would say I probably knew before the start of last season that it was my last year.

“I knew that it was just — our time was coming to an end. I don’t know what to say other than that. “I accomplished everything I could in two decades with an incredible organization, an incredible group of people, and that will never change. “No one can ever take that away from me, no one can ever take those experiences or Super Bowl championships away from us.” Brady has already made an instant impact in Tampa Bay, having moved into legendary baseball player Derek Jeter’s waterfront mansion.