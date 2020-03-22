Tom Brady ‘set to sign’ huge deal with Tampa Bay Buccaneers after Patriots decision

Tom Brady is leaving the New England Patriots after 20 years with the franchise and six Super Bowl wins

Tom Brady is reportedly set to sign a free-agent contract with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

The six-time Super Bowl champion quarterback announced on Tuesday that his 20 year affiliation with the New England Patriots was coming to an end.

To many Brady is the greatest player in his position in NFL history and has already secured his place in history.

But it seems the 42-year-old still has unfinished business and wants a fresh challenge in the league, despite rumours of him retiring.

ESPN reported that the Buccaneers were expected to sign Brady “barring any unforeseen circumstances” on the same day that he announced he was leaving the Patriots.

And according to the NFL Network, the two sides have now agreed in principle to a deal worth roughly $30million (£25m) per year.

Brady can sign with the Bucs as early as Wednesday afternoon and will set his focus on proving some of his doubters wrong.

Despite leading the Patriots to nine Super Bowls there are some who think that all of their success was mainly down to head coach Bill Belichick’s genius.

Now both with get the chance to showcase themselves on an individual basis with many questions likely to be answered.

The NFL Network report that Tampa Bay reportedly made an aggressive pitch to Brady on Monday, when the “legal tampering” window of NFL free agency opened.

While they were always favourites to get Brady, the Los Angeles Chargers were also thought to be in the frame.

The Bucs have a massive offensive arsenal that Brady can call upon which will be a welcome gift to the quarterback after last season’s issues.

The Patriots struggled on offense throughout the campaign after seeing star wide receiver Rob Gronkowski retire and Antonio Brown only play one game for them.

Brady will be 43 when the next NFL season begins but only a fool would be so stupid as to write him off from showcasing his talents once again with his new team.

The Bucs went 7-9 last season, plagued at times by the turnover-prone Jameis Winston, whom Brady would replace as the team’s next starting quarterback.

The Patriots are set to host Tampa Bay during the 2021 regular season at a date and time yet to be determined.