Tom Felton ‘signs up to celeb dating app Raya’ after clarifying he and Emma Watson are just friends

Harry Potter star Tom Felton has reportedly signed up to celebrity dating app Raya in his search for love, claims The Sun.

Last year it was rumoured the 32-year-old was dating Harry Potter co-star Emma Watson, 29, after the pair shared a series of snaps to their Instagrams.

Raya is an exclusive dating app favoured by celebrities because of its privacy.

Members are put through a strict vetting process on signing up to the app, which targets famous faces and the working elite.

A source told the website: ‘Tom’s a great-looking guy with a good personality. But he’s struggled to find someone to connect with.

‘Being an actor can be a hard life with travelling and being away for extended periods of time, so he’s looking for someone who gets that lifestyle.

Other celebs rumoured to have used the app include Channing Tatum, Demi Lovato and Sharon Stone.

‘He also needs someone who understands what it’s like to be in the spotlight.’

MailOnline have reached out to Tom’s representatives for a further comment.

Despite rumours swirling last summer that he was dating Emma, the Planet Of The Apes star denied this to MailOnline and called the Little Women actress an ‘incredibly smart and lovely young lady’, before admitting he was also ‘happily self-partnered.’

Emma recently confirmed that she was identifying as ‘self-partnered’ rather than single in an interview, and while Tom admitted he hadn’t seen the article, he ‘liked’ what she had said.

‘I like it! It’s the first I’ve heard of it, but it’s great. I’m in the same category to be honest with you, quite happily self-partnered,’ he explained, before calling his one-year-old Labrador Willow his ‘partner.’

The pair often see each other in Los Angeles as they live close to one another.

Tom gushed: ‘It’s always nice to bump into her, see her at the beach, or over dinner, or whatever.

‘She’s an incredibly smart and lovely young lady, so it’s always nice to bump into each other and slightly reminisce about old times but also about looking forward to the future.’

The pair sent fans into frenzy when they both posted pics of them hanging out last summer.

One photo showed Tom teaching Emma how to play guitar while the two of them donned their pjs.