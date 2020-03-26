Tom Hanks coronavirus: The subtle symptoms actor experienced before being diagnosed

TOM HANKS has tested positive for coronavirus. Taking to Instagram, the superstar reveals the subtle symptoms he experienced before being diagnosed. What were they?

Tom Hanks is a legendary film star who has been infected by COVID-19. Currently self-isolating, what were the subtle symptoms he noticed before his diagnosis? Having starred in Charlie Wilson’s War, Mamma Mia! and Saving Private Ryan, Tom Hanks is a well-recognised international actor. Having won two Oscars for his stellar performances in Philadelphia and Forrest Gump, the 63-year-old is now playing a starring role in the coronavirus epidemic. He and his wife of over 30 years, Rita Wilson, have both caught COVID-19.

Posting on Instagram, the granddad said: “We felt a bit tired, like we had colds, and some body aches.” Continuing to share the subtle symptoms he and Rita experienced, he added: “Rita had some chills that came and went. Slight fevers too.” The World Health Organisation (WHO) announced the spread of COVID-19 is now a pandemic. It adds symptoms of COVID-19 include feeling tired, having a dry cough and fever.

Moreover, the WHO states some people may experience aches and pains – just like Tom and his wife. Additionally, people can suffer from nasal congestion, a runny nose, sore throat or diarrhoea. Worryingly, the WHO confirm some people may become infected but won’t develop any symptoms. Not knowing you’re a carrier of COVID-19 is extremely worrying because this is one sure-fire way the virus will continue to spread.

The organisation notes around one in six people who are infected may become seriously ill. Those who have high blood pressure, heart problems or diabetes, are more likely to suffer from serious consequences if infected with COVID-19. People displaying symptoms are advised to call NHS 111 or to use the online NHS 111 service. It’s a possibility you may be asked by a healthcare professional to self isolate.

“To play things right,” Tom continued, “as is needed in the world right now, we were tested for the coronavirus, and were found to be positive. “The Medical Officials have protocols that must be followed. “We Hanks’ will be tested, observed, and isolated for as long as public health and safety requires. “Not much more to it than a one-day-at-a-time approach, no?”