Tom Jones wife: How long was Sir Tom married to childhood sweetheart Linda?

20 SHARES Share Tweet

TOM JONES is a Welsh singer known for his sultry tones and thick Glamorgan accent – but how long was he married to his childhood sweetheart Linda?

How long was Sir Tom Jones married to wife Linda?

Sir Tom Jones’ voice is as iconic as the man himself. The singer has done everything from Bond themes to being a judge on ITV’s talent show The Voice. At home, however, things were very different, and his wife chose to keep out of the spotlight. Elton John children: Who is the father of Elton John’s sons Elijah and Zachary?

How long was Sir Tom Jones married to wife Linda? Sir Tom Jones, then known as Thomas Woodward, married his childhood sweetheart Melinda Trenchard, known as Linda, when they were just 16. Only a month after their marriage, Linda gave birth to their son Mark, who went on to become Sir Tom’s manager and touring partner. The couple tied the knot in 1957 and the couple stayed together for 59 years until Linda’s death in 2016.

On April 10, 2016 Linda died after what Sir Tom described as a “short but fierce” battle with cancer. Sir Tom cancelled a huge number of concerts at the time and spoke out about his devastation at Linda’s death, while also deciding to move to where more friends and family lived. He sold the couple’s LA mansion and moved back to the UK, and now lives in a flat in London. According to reports, he also sold all of the couple’s possessions as well as their home, apart from treasured photographs.

In an interview with The Mirror, Sir Tom revealed how difficult it was for him when his wife died, and how he thought he could have done more for her. The judge of The Voice UK said Linda’s favourite song was Bob Dylan’s What Good Am I? which her husband performed a number of times on tour. However, following her passing, he struggled to get through the song without thinking of his part in how she died. He said: “That song is the one I was scared of. She loved it. “But the song is, ‘What good am I if I’m like all the rest, if I don’t just turn away when I see how you’re dressed.’

“It’s like, ‘Why couldn’t I have stopped it?’ I was reading into the lyrics thinking ‘Jesus Christ, was I partly to blame? Should I have woken up before?’ “You start to think, ‘What if I had forced her to go to the doctors?’ Because she didn’t go. “You think, ‘S***, maybe I should have said she had to.’ So that song is very touching.” In order to deal with the grief, Sir Tom spoke to a therapist in LA, who suggested he should focus on trying to perform the one “you’re scared of” first, but it was a difficult thing for him to get over. The couple was an example of long-term commitment in the music industry, despite Sir Tom’s highly publicised infidelities.

How long was Sir Tom Jones married to wife Linda?