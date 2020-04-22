Tom Moore Just Giving: How do I donate to Captain Tom Moore?

TOM MOORE, a 99-year-old army veteran is raising money for the NHS to fight coronavirus – but how can you donate to his Just Giving campaign?

Tom Moore, a 99-year-old army veteran, has raised a staggering £25million for the NHS to aid their battle against coronavirus. Staggeringly, the fundraiser topped £1 million in a matter of hours on Tuesday, before surpassing £4 million as of 11pm. Now as of 3pm on Saturday, Mr Moore has raised £25,977,743.49.

Of reaching £4million on Tuesday Mr Moore’s Twitter account said: “We cannot wait to tell the news to Tom in the morning, he will not believe his ears! “Thanks each and every one of you – we are in awe of you, but especially our frontline staff who need this now more than ever.” Mr Moore, originally from Keighley in Yorkshire, was aiming to walk 100 lengths of his Bedfordshire garden before he turns 100 on April 30. He hoped to walk 100 laps of the 25-metre (82ft) loop in his garden in Marston Moretaine, in 10-lap chunks.

Mr Moore began raising funds to thank the “magnificent” NHS staff who helped him with treatment for cancer and a broken hip. His challenge and fundraising has been praised by a range of famous faces, with singer Louis Tomlinson calling Mr Moore an “incredible man” and Duchess of York Sarah Ferguson writing on Twitter: “Ooh the gratitude to @captaintommoore and beyond humility of kindness and compassion” Speaking about the fundraising efforts, Mr Moore told BBC News: “It seems almost like fairyland to think that we started off at £1,000 to a sum of money that’s not believable, is it?” Mr Moore, who recently had a hip operation, has already completed his 100 lap challenge, ahead of his birthday at the end of this month.

A Spitfire flypast is reportedly being planned to mark the 100th birthday of Captain Moore, with the Daily Telegraph reporting a team of aircraft restorers are looking to run a Second World War-era flypast at the end of the month. Alex Monk, 21, of the Biggin Hill Heritage Hangar in south-east London, said the flypast would salute Captain Moore’s fundraising efforts. He told the paper: “It will be a bit of a morale-booster for us all, really, to see a Spitfire in the sky. It’s been the symbol of freedom in the past and quite an icon for Tom. “Tom, more than anyone, knows what a Spitfire means, and to hear and see a Spitfire in the air for himself will be a nice experience for him.” His fundraiser has led more than 200,000 individual donors to sponsor him for his 100 laps.

How do I donate to Captain Tom Moore? You can donate to Mr Moore’s campaign by going to his Just Giving page here. Prime Minister Boris Johnson has said he is looking at ways to recognise his “heroic efforts”. Speaking on BBC Radio 2’s Zoe Ball Breakfast Show on Friday, Captain Moore said: “It really is absolutely enormous isn’t it. That sum of money is very difficult to imagine but it’s coming in so well.” His daughter Hannah Ingram-Moore said: “Tom is clear that as long as people believe that he’s worth investing in, he will keep walking because this is for such a phenomenal cause. “We know that this story will have a life to it, so as long as people are donating we’ll keep supporting my father to do it and he will keep walking.”

Mr Moore, who trained as a civil engineer before enlisting in the army for the Second World War, rising to captain, told the BBC: “I never imagined anything like this, but I’m so pleased, and I hope it just goes on because the services I got from all these doctors and nurses was absolutely outstanding. “And they’re such nice people too.” Mr Moore also told the BBC: “I do [laps] each day, so that eventually I’ll get to 100, then after that I shall continue and do some more.” He added the support he had received so far had been “absolutely fabulous”.

Mr Moore said: “Let’s all carry on and remember that things will get better. “We have had problems before – we have overcome them – and we shall all overcome the same thing again.” Mr Moore, who served in India and Burma, originally set out to raise £1,000 – but a burst of donations on Tuesday saw that sum pledged on average every 20 seconds. The money Mr Moore is raising is going towards NHS Charities Together, a collective experience representing, supporting and championing the work of the NHS’ official charities.

Ellie Orton, chief executive of the charity on the receiving end of Mr Moore’s fundraising, said: “I think I absolutely join the rest of the country in being truly inspired and profoundly humbled by Captain Tom and what he has achieved. “Thank you for being an inspiration and a role model.” Money which is being raised by him and others for the charity is being spent on well-being packs for NHS staff and rest and recuperation rooms. It will also go towards electronic devices to enable hospital patients to keep in contact with loved ones, and working with community groups to support patients once they have been discharged from hospitals.

