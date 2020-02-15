Tom Perez says he is ‘absolutely not’ considering stepping down amid calls for his resignation

Tom Perez said Sunday that he is ‘absolutely not’ considering resigning from his post as Democratic National Committee chairman among criticism over the chaos surrounding the Iowa caucuses.

‘Have you considered resigning?’ CNN’s Jake Tapper asked Perez after Democrats have pegged him as the one to blame for the results of the first-in-the-nation caucus’ delay.

‘Absolutely not,’ he asserted. ‘Jake, look at the last three years. My job, when I came in, was to rebuild our infrastructure, to win elections. And, when you do that, sometimes you’ve got to make tough decisions.’

The State of the Union host specifically mentioned Representative Ihan Omar and former Congressional Black Caucus Chair Marcia Fudge, who both spoke out against Perez.

‘Our Super Delegates reform – I have great respect for Congresswoman Fudge – she doesn’t support it. I get that, and I respect that. But I categorically disagree with her on this. We have been winning. This is what it’s about. I think it’s really important for people to take a broader step back right now,’ Perez said.

When asked about the fiasco in Iowa, Fudge said it was due to a ‘lack of leadership’ in the Democratic Party.

‘If you have the Iowa situation you don’t throw them under the bus, you stand up and you support and you try to fix it. He doesn’t lead on anything,’ she said.

Omar, a progressive Democrat campaigning for Senator Bernie Sanders, said: ‘I believe it all starts from the top. These are things that Tom should do and should have done.’

Iowa caucuses were held last Monday, but due to a malfunction with the app that was supposed to be used to report precinct results to the Iowa Democratic Party (IDP), the state has still not officially called a winner nearly a week later.

With 100 per cent of precinct locations reporting in, however, Pete Buttigieg is shown as the victor with 26.2 per cent and Vermont Senator Sanders is No. 2 with 26.1 per cent – just .1 percentage point less than the former South Bend, Indiana mayor.

Massachusetts Senator Elizabeth Warren came in third and former Vice President Joe Biden in fourth.

Senator Amy Klobuchar came in fifth place with 12.3 per cent, and none of the remaining six candidates earned more than 1 per cent in Iowa.

When the app ‘inconsistencies’ were detected, the IDP had to result to paper and call-in reporting and manual tabulations – which brought up reports of inaccuracies in the results.

Upon report of the inaccuracies, and with such a close race for the No.1 spot, Perez called for a recanvass of the Iowa results.

‘Enough is enough,’ the DNC chair tweeted Thursday afternoon.

‘In light of the problems that have emerged in the implementation of the delegate selection plan and in order to assure public confidence in the results, I am calling on the Iowa Democratic Party to immediately begin a recanvass,’ he continued.

But neither Sanders or Buttigieg, who are both touting Iowa as a win for their campaign, has requested the IDP recanvass the results – even though Perez extended the deadline for a candidate to request the measure.

Candidates, instead, have focused their attention now on New Hampshire – where the first-in-the-nation primary will be held Tuesday.

Despite calling for the recanvass, Perez said Sunday that he has full ‘faith’ in the results of the Iowa caucus.

‘You know, as it relates to Iowa, I asked for a recanvass because I want to send a message to voters that we want to make sure that every vote counts. And it’s clear that it’s a very close race between Mayor Buttigieg and Senator Sanders,’ Perez said.

He was interrupted by Tapper, who questioned: ‘Can people have faith in the results, the ultimate results out of Iowa. Are you going to trust them?’

‘I do. And here’s why: This is about who gets the most national delegates to the convention,’ he explained, adding that the delegate allocation likely won’t change even if a recanvass did reveal different results.

‘The range of delegate allocation – again 41 delegates – is unlikely to be affected by these problems that were uncovered,’ he continued. ‘Having said that, we should not have problems. This was unacceptable, and that’s why we did what we did. And that’s why we’re learning from it.’